Get out and run and/or ride to the sea!

Get set for a bumper weekend of family fun for the G2C Mountain Bike event from Makhanda (“Grahamstown”) to Port Alfred (the “C”!) on Sunday, 6 November.

This year, organisers the Makana Residents Association (MRA) have collaborated with Get out and Run, who are organising the fabulous Oldenburgia Trail runs on Saturday, 5 November. That event has distances to suit all ages and abilities, from a technical 30km route to a 3km trail which can be walked. Entry and more information on the Get out and Run website. https://getoutandrunec.wordpress.com/oldenburgia/

The start and finish for all Oldenburgia running events and the packet pick up for the G2C Mountain Bike event (2-4 pm) will all take place at PJ Olivier High School.

At PJ, you can enjoy an all-day market, including food and drink stalls with fun events for the children, and a bouncy castle and face painting. At 2 pm, there will be a Corporate Challenge. Businesses and organisations are invited to enter a four-person team and vie for the Bruce Little-designed floating trophy. Funds from this will go directly to LIV Village Makhanda. https://www.liv-village.com/communities/liv-lukhanyiso/

More fun awaits on Sunday at the Port Alfred Country Club finish of the G2C Mountain Bike event.

The G2C is the Makana Residents Association’s main fundraising event of the year, and 25% of the proceeds from the event will go to the Port Alfred SPCA. Entries and full information for the 9th Grahamstown to Sea are on the G2C website. http://Grahamstown2sea.co.za

Apart from giving the cyclists an exhilarating downhill finish, the Port Alfred Country Club offers a safe place for friends and families to watch their muddy participants finish. There will be a bouncy castle for kids, the Spur food truck, a coffee stall and the Country Club bar will be open. DJ Music and Radio Algoa’s Neil Bisseker will provide entertainment.

By bringing these two events together, the MRA hopes to create an annual local sporting festival around that weekend in November, which has the potential to attract visitors for multiple events in the future.

Please note the G2C ends at the Port Alfred Country Club. Follow the link and save it for Race day. https://goo.gl/maps/nSPeNURjNbWZyytp9

There is only one entrance to the Country club for parking, please enter through Atherstone road only.

The gate at the river (French street) will be closed

Port Alfred Country Club #G2C2022 #g2cmountainbikerace