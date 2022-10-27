Willows trash Station Hill in GCB derby

By CHESLEY DANIELS

The Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) T20 1st League got underway this past weekend with some exciting cricket on display despite the rainy conditions on Saturday.

In the GCB 1st League 50-over Competition, Willows got the better of Station Hill in their first of two Derby encounters on Sunday.

GCB T20 AT SALEM, 22 OCTOBER

Salem, Willows and Makana Sona battled it out to see which two teams would advance to the semi-finals. Defending Champs Willows and Salem advanced, while Makana lost their matches.

SALEM VS WILLOWS

Salem 133/4 (20 overs)

Bradley Wilmot 52*

Cole Wessels 1/14 (3), Ruwayne Brooks 1/27(3)

Willows 122/6 (20)

Mtunzi Antoni 43*, Cariston Haarhof 24, Ruwayne Brooks 20

Leard King 2/15 (3)

Salem won by 11 runs

SALEM VS MAKANA SONA

Salem 156/2 (20)

Chris Van der Meulen 82*, Leard King 24, Jonty Van der Meulen 21

Makana 104

Siya 1/12 (2)

Salem won by 52 runs

WILLOWS VS MAKANA SONA

Willows beat Makana Sona

GCB T20 AT SOUTHWELL, 22 OCTOBER

SOUTHWELL VS CUYLERVILLE

Southwell, Cuylerville and Station Hill locked heads at Southwell to see which two teams would advance to the playoffs. Southwell and Cuylerville went through, while Station Hill lost both their games.

Cuylerville 133/5 (20)

Dylan Kruger 2/19 (4), Adrian Reed 2/30 (4)

Southwell 98/6 (20)

Luke Van Heerden 20, Dylan Kruger 19

Cuylerville won by 35 runs

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

Salem vs Southwell

Willows vs Cuylerville

GCB 1ST LEAGUE, 23 OCTOBER

STATION HILL VS WILLOWS

Willows won the toss and elected to bat at the Shaw Park Cricket Ground on Sunday. The visitors got off to a decent start, with openers Romario Fritz (25) and Captain Seviano Jasson (22) laying the foundation for their side. In came the skilful all-rounder Abner Accom who blasted his way for his maiden century for Willows with a flamboyant and classy 102 runs. He was very aggressive and played a match-winning knock, despatching the bowlers all over the park. Accom was well supported by Marquin Loutz (40) and notable cameos by Tando Ngcete (15) and Cariston Haarhof (15), who ensured their side posted a mammoth 268/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Abner Accom on his way to a classy 102 for Willows.

Lee Roy Olivier 2/42 (9) and Kurt Nelson 2/44 (10) bowled well for the home side.

Willows came out firing and tales up high in defending their total, bowling and fielding with utmost discipline and accuracy. Station Hill lost wickets regularly as Willows bowlers took their chances and bowled excellent areas throughout. Cole Wessels was the destroyer-in-chief taking an impressive 6/42 (10), while great support came from Roswill Mager 2/12 (4.5) and debutant youngster Lagon Oerson 2/18 (5). In the end, Station Hill could only manage 81 runs off just 22.5 overs, handing Willows a comprehensive 187-run bonus point win.