A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

THURSDAY 27 OCTOBER

Acoustic Café

Tantric Monk (Preven and a group of players ) – serpentine mix of raga and rock.

Geoffrey Diver (guitar, vocals and ‘cura saz’, a small Turkish lute) – moving original music from a wide range of influences)

Cult of Circle (a softer sound than we are used to from them) featuring covers of Neil Young, Rolling Stones, and some originals.

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30

R20/ Concessions R15

__

FRIDAY 28 OCTOBER

Graeme College Family Fun Fair

Burgers, steak rolls, sloppy joes, curry bunnies, boerewors rolls, and cold drinks

Potjiekos & roosterbrood. Chip & dip. Tea & coffee garden. Ice cream, popcorn & candy floss.

White elephant. Kids’ train rides. Marble game. Face painting & photo booth. Kidz play zone. Dunk tank. Sumo wrestling. Golf chip competition. Colour run obstacle course for kids u-8yrs

@ Somerset Field, Graeme College

12:00

Free entry

5km Glow Run

@ Somerset Field, Graeme College

(Registration from 16:30) 17:30

Entry R30. Early bird scholars R20.

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry (Very popular. Arrive early.)

Last Fridays

Halloween fancy dress – prizes to be won

DJ Shakes & DJ Lowy. Bootleg, Old School, RnB, and Hip Hop

@ SSS, 19b New Street

19:00

R20 before 22:00. R30 thereafter

__

SATURDAY 29 OCTOBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Gowie Dam Clean Up

Meet @ cnr. Templeton & Selworthy Roads, in front of the Silver Birches complex

09:00

Wear sturdy shoes. Bring gloves and some rubbish bags

Contact Jenny 0834119922

Going Green!

for the Grahamstown SPCA

Organised by Hi-Tec, We Move It Recycling, GHT Trailer Hire & We Wash It & Coffee Lounge

Bring your car in for a GREEN wash. Donate a tin or bag of dog/ cat food for the SPCA. We will match your food donations

@ 23 African Street Hub

08:00 – 15:30

Free entry

ACVV Senior Citizens Centre Bazaar

Pancakes. Cheesy quiches. Curry & Rice. Odds & Ends. Book Sale. Delicious Puddings & Cakes

@ ACVV Centre, 2a Hill Street.

09:00 – 14:00

St Patrick’s Fun Market

Bargains galore!

White elephant. Books. Cakes. Tea Garden. Second Hand Clothing. Knitted Goods. Refreshments. Boerewors Rolls. Pancakes

@ St Patrick’s Church, 67 Hill Street

09:00 – 14:00

To donate items contact: Gunda 0833246402 Erica 0832707159

Halloween at Guido’s Beach Bar

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

Featuring Mr Doo, Moxii, & DJ Haartjies

@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred

18:00 – 02:00

R40 (welcome shot included)

Comedy Show: Isaac Gampu / Fayindlala

Presented by Laugh Out Loud and Castle Lite. Cash bar available

@ Makhanda City Hall

19:00

Public transport available before and after the show.

R150 on Webticket/ PnP. R200 at the door.

Halloween at SSS

Safety First, from Bloemfontein (Indie Rock band) & Undead Generation, from Gqeberha/ PE (Punk Fusion band and Blue Standard Bank Ovation Award winners 2022)

Prizes for best dressed

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

R20 before 21:00. R30 thereafter

__

SUNDAY 30 OCTOBER

The Mental Social Awareness Health Walk

Brought to you by Fixing ZAR, TBPS, Sound Justice, Kidz of Biko, Ink Globe Press & BTU

Tackling issues around health and spirituality

Walk followed by book and poetry readings

Food and drinks

Starts 11:00 @ The Steve Biko Union Building

Ends at The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road

Music Concert

All proceeds go to AMP

The AMP Orchestra (Access Music Project) and some members of the Kingswood Concert Band will perform two collaborative pieces “Malayisha” and “Thath’ Is’gubu” arranged by Gareth Walwyn

@ Kingswood College Chapel

15:00

Adults R40. Scholars R20

Bookings with Mrs Alke Bradfield: a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com / 0466036670 If you can’t attend, you can donate online at http://accessmusic.org.za/donate

__

MONDAY 31 OCTOBER

Friends of the Library

“The Secret African Education of Thomas Stubbs, an 1820 Settler” – Professor Julia Wells (History)

His story tells of a boy who loved the freedom of the Fish River bush and of cooperation and friendship between him and the Xhosa people. It demonstrates the possibility of transcending social boundaries

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

17:30 (arrive early)

Entry by donation. In aid of the local public libraries.

__

TUESDAY 1 NOVEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed

Champs Pool Competition

Win cool prizes. Not to be missed.

@ Champs Action Bar, Scotts Ave

Registration starts at 18:00

Competition starts at 19:00

R20 to take part

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

(Very popular. Book your table.)

__

WEDNESDAY 2 NOVEMBER

Wednesday Dart Night

Wild Cats Darts Club

Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each

@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den

18:30 for 19:00

Charmaine 0646521435

R10/ player

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

(Very popular. Get there early)

Free entry



__

THURSDAY 3 NOVEMBER

U3A

Early Perceptions and misperceptions about the “second coming” of Jesus Christ (part 2)

By Adv. Torquil Paterson

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Cover R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Music Society of Makhanda

Saxophone à la Française

Adam Campbell (saxophone) & Antoine Ouvrard (piano)

Celebrating France – its people, countryside, cities and musicians.

Compositions by: Paule Maurice, Maurice Ravel, Francis Poulenc, Alfred Desenclos,

Christian Lauba, and Darius Milhaud.

@ Kingswood College Chapel

19h00

Tickets: R100 (adults), R80 (pensioners), R50 (tertiary students)

MSM season ticket holders and schoolgoers: free

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Calling All Vendors – Market on the 5 November 2022 (09:00 – 14:00) @ PJ Olivier, Hoërskool. Food. Friends. Family. Fun. In conjunction with the “Get Out and Run” event. If you would like to put up a stall, contact Ilze Curling (Yumm Pantry) 0761513050

COMING SOON

Friday 4 November: Heat Restaurant: Oppiestoep! Vietnamese Cuisine @ 23 African Street.18:00

Friday 4 – Sunday 6 November: Bedford Country Gardens 2022

Memorable garden festival has visitors returning every year. Magical

Gardens and wonderful hospitality. Gardens open from 08:00 – 17:00. Collect a free map in Bedford. Entrance payable at each garden.

www.bedford.co.za

Facebook: bedford country gardens

Instagram: Bedford_country_gardens

General information Marcelle Ainslie 0724081093

Friday 4 & Saturday 5 November: Table Too’s 20th Anniversary. Italian.

Cost of the meal is R210 per person. Bookings:

junitha@geenet.co.za

Junitha 082 671 8558

Michele 083 960 2366

Saturday 5 November: Oldenburgia Trail Run/ Market Day Sponsored by Hardelek, Prominent Paints, Hi-Tec, Kelston, Pick n Pay, iHire and Oasis. Delicious treats, beautiful crafts and delightful collectables for sale. Supervised kiddies area @ PJ Hoërskool. 09:00 -16:00

Corporate Relay Challenge Organised by LIV Lukhanyiso and Get Out & Run. In aid of building a home for vulnerable children in Makhanda. Winning team will receive a floating trophy by renowned artist, Bruce Little. @ PJ Olivier Hoërskool. 14:00. R200 per team of 4.

Register on the website: https://www.liv-village.com/communities/liv-lukhanyiso/