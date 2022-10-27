A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.
THURSDAY 27 OCTOBER
Acoustic Café
Tantric Monk (Preven and a group of players ) – serpentine mix of raga and rock.
Geoffrey Diver (guitar, vocals and ‘cura saz’, a small Turkish lute) – moving original music from a wide range of influences)
Cult of Circle (a softer sound than we are used to from them) featuring covers of Neil Young, Rolling Stones, and some originals.
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30
R20/ Concessions R15
__
FRIDAY 28 OCTOBER
Graeme College Family Fun Fair
Burgers, steak rolls, sloppy joes, curry bunnies, boerewors rolls, and cold drinks
Potjiekos & roosterbrood. Chip & dip. Tea & coffee garden. Ice cream, popcorn & candy floss.
White elephant. Kids’ train rides. Marble game. Face painting & photo booth. Kidz play zone. Dunk tank. Sumo wrestling. Golf chip competition. Colour run obstacle course for kids u-8yrs
@ Somerset Field, Graeme College
12:00
Free entry
5km Glow Run
@ Somerset Field, Graeme College
(Registration from 16:30) 17:30
Entry R30. Early bird scholars R20.
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry (Very popular. Arrive early.)
Last Fridays
Halloween fancy dress – prizes to be won
DJ Shakes & DJ Lowy. Bootleg, Old School, RnB, and Hip Hop
@ SSS, 19b New Street
19:00
R20 before 22:00. R30 thereafter
__
SATURDAY 29 OCTOBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Gowie Dam Clean Up
Meet @ cnr. Templeton & Selworthy Roads, in front of the Silver Birches complex
09:00
Wear sturdy shoes. Bring gloves and some rubbish bags
Contact Jenny 0834119922
Going Green!
for the Grahamstown SPCA
Organised by Hi-Tec, We Move It Recycling, GHT Trailer Hire & We Wash It & Coffee Lounge
Bring your car in for a GREEN wash. Donate a tin or bag of dog/ cat food for the SPCA. We will match your food donations
@ 23 African Street Hub
08:00 – 15:30
Free entry
ACVV Senior Citizens Centre Bazaar
Pancakes. Cheesy quiches. Curry & Rice. Odds & Ends. Book Sale. Delicious Puddings & Cakes
@ ACVV Centre, 2a Hill Street.
09:00 – 14:00
St Patrick’s Fun Market
Bargains galore!
White elephant. Books. Cakes. Tea Garden. Second Hand Clothing. Knitted Goods. Refreshments. Boerewors Rolls. Pancakes
@ St Patrick’s Church, 67 Hill Street
09:00 – 14:00
To donate items contact: Gunda 0833246402 Erica 0832707159
Halloween at Guido’s Beach Bar
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
Featuring Mr Doo, Moxii, & DJ Haartjies
@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred
18:00 – 02:00
R40 (welcome shot included)
Comedy Show: Isaac Gampu / Fayindlala
Presented by Laugh Out Loud and Castle Lite. Cash bar available
@ Makhanda City Hall
19:00
Public transport available before and after the show.
R150 on Webticket/ PnP. R200 at the door.
Halloween at SSS
Safety First, from Bloemfontein (Indie Rock band) & Undead Generation, from Gqeberha/ PE (Punk Fusion band and Blue Standard Bank Ovation Award winners 2022)
Prizes for best dressed
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
R20 before 21:00. R30 thereafter
__
SUNDAY 30 OCTOBER
The Mental Social Awareness Health Walk
Brought to you by Fixing ZAR, TBPS, Sound Justice, Kidz of Biko, Ink Globe Press & BTU
Tackling issues around health and spirituality
Walk followed by book and poetry readings
Food and drinks
Starts 11:00 @ The Steve Biko Union Building
Ends at The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road
Music Concert
All proceeds go to AMP
The AMP Orchestra (Access Music Project) and some members of the Kingswood Concert Band will perform two collaborative pieces “Malayisha” and “Thath’ Is’gubu” arranged by Gareth Walwyn
@ Kingswood College Chapel
15:00
Adults R40. Scholars R20
Bookings with Mrs Alke Bradfield: a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com / 0466036670 If you can’t attend, you can donate online at http://accessmusic.org.za/donate
__
MONDAY 31 OCTOBER
Friends of the Library
“The Secret African Education of Thomas Stubbs, an 1820 Settler” – Professor Julia Wells (History)
His story tells of a boy who loved the freedom of the Fish River bush and of cooperation and friendship between him and the Xhosa people. It demonstrates the possibility of transcending social boundaries
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
17:30 (arrive early)
Entry by donation. In aid of the local public libraries.
__
TUESDAY 1 NOVEMBER
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed
Champs Pool Competition
Win cool prizes. Not to be missed.
@ Champs Action Bar, Scotts Ave
Registration starts at 18:00
Competition starts at 19:00
R20 to take part
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
(Very popular. Book your table.)
__
WEDNESDAY 2 NOVEMBER
Wednesday Dart Night
Wild Cats Darts Club
Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 0646521435
R10/ player
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
(Very popular. Get there early)
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 3 NOVEMBER
U3A
Early Perceptions and misperceptions about the “second coming” of Jesus Christ (part 2)
By Adv. Torquil Paterson
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Cover R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Music Society of Makhanda
Saxophone à la Française
Adam Campbell (saxophone) & Antoine Ouvrard (piano)
Celebrating France – its people, countryside, cities and musicians.
Compositions by: Paule Maurice, Maurice Ravel, Francis Poulenc, Alfred Desenclos,
Christian Lauba, and Darius Milhaud.
@ Kingswood College Chapel
19h00
Tickets: R100 (adults), R80 (pensioners), R50 (tertiary students)
MSM season ticket holders and schoolgoers: free
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Calling All Vendors – Market on the 5 November 2022 (09:00 – 14:00) @ PJ Olivier, Hoërskool. Food. Friends. Family. Fun. In conjunction with the “Get Out and Run” event. If you would like to put up a stall, contact Ilze Curling (Yumm Pantry) 0761513050
COMING SOON
Friday 4 November: Heat Restaurant: Oppiestoep! Vietnamese Cuisine @ 23 African Street.18:00
Friday 4 – Sunday 6 November: Bedford Country Gardens 2022
Memorable garden festival has visitors returning every year. Magical
Gardens and wonderful hospitality. Gardens open from 08:00 – 17:00. Collect a free map in Bedford. Entrance payable at each garden.
www.bedford.co.za
Facebook: bedford country gardens
Instagram: Bedford_country_gardens
General information Marcelle Ainslie 0724081093
Friday 4 & Saturday 5 November: Table Too’s 20th Anniversary. Italian.
Cost of the meal is R210 per person. Bookings:
junitha@geenet.co.za
Junitha 082 671 8558
Michele 083 960 2366
Saturday 5 November: Oldenburgia Trail Run/ Market Day Sponsored by Hardelek, Prominent Paints, Hi-Tec, Kelston, Pick n Pay, iHire and Oasis. Delicious treats, beautiful crafts and delightful collectables for sale. Supervised kiddies area @ PJ Hoërskool. 09:00 -16:00
Corporate Relay Challenge Organised by LIV Lukhanyiso and Get Out & Run. In aid of building a home for vulnerable children in Makhanda. Winning team will receive a floating trophy by renowned artist, Bruce Little. @ PJ Olivier Hoërskool. 14:00. R200 per team of 4.
Register on the website: https://www.liv-village.com/communities/liv-lukhanyiso/