Roadworks on the N2 between Makhanda and Fish River Pass this coming Sunday

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) wishes to notify travellers that surface seal works will be carried out on Sunday, 30 October 2022, on the N2 from Makhanda to Fish River Pass Section 13 from route marker KM – 78.7 at Coombs to route marker KM- 92.6 at Fraser’s Camp.

The surface seal works will take place where there are currently stop-go controls between Coombs turnoff at KM – 79.5 to KM- 85 and at KM- 88.5 to KM- 92 at Frasers Camp where works are being carried out on one-half of the road.

Motorists travelling westwards between East London or Qonce and Gqeberha (may consider using the following alternative route:

From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton on Sea through to Nanaga, and turn left onto the N2 and continue on to Gqeberha.

Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and Qonce or East London may consider using the following alternative routes:

From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga and turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Nanaga, and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to Qonce.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips, accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Regional Manager.

SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused.