What’s on – 21-27 October

FRIDAY 21 OCTOBER
As Far As I Can Walk
Directed by Stefan Arsenijevic
European Film Festival 2022
Hosted by Sivubuhle Media and RU School of Journalism and Media Studies
The documentary tells the stories of African migrants through the lens of Serbian myths
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
14:00
Sivu Gaba 0720797839
Reserve a seat: https://forms.gle/NRFsxjs9VnmEajLx5
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry (Very popular. Arrive early.)
SATURDAY 22 OCTOBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads are welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Bedford Country Gardens 2022
21 – 23 October and 4 – 6 November
This memorable garden festival has visitors returning every year. Magical gardens and wonderful hospitality. Gardens are open from 08:00 – 17:00. Collect a free map in Bedford. Entrance is payable at each garden.
www.bedford.co.za
Facebook: bedford country gardens
Instagram: Bedford_country_gardens
General information Marcelle Ainslie 0724081093
SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER
TUESDAY 25 OCTOBER
Book Launch: Aerial 2022
An annual publication showcasing participants’ work in the ISEA short course in creative writing. Come and listen to the authors read some of their poetry and short stories. The anthology will be available at a discounted launch price of R70
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
17:30 for 18:00
Enquiries Carol Leff c.leff@ru.ac.za
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Champs Pool Competition
Win cool prizes. Not to be missed.
@ Champs Action Bar, Scotts Ave
Registration starts at 18:00
The competition begins at 19:00
R20 to take part
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
(Very popular. Book your table.)
__
WEDNESDAY 26 OCTOBER
Wednesday Dart Night
Wild Cats Darts Club
Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 0646521435
R10/ player
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
(Very popular. Get there early)
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 27 OCTOBER
U3A
TBA
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Cover R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Rapportryers & PJ
In aid of Brookshaw Home and Frail Care Centre
5km Fun Run/ Walk
New route
@ PJ Olivier Hoërskool
17:30
Adults R20/ Pupils R15
Zombie Walk/ Run for the SPCA: 2km & 5km
Prizes for 1st – 3rd place and for best-dressed family & individual
Food and drinks for sale. Zombie treasure hunt for kids
Starts @ Grahamstown Bowling Club 17:30 (registration from 16:30)
Tickets are available at SPCA Charity Shop, SPCA Industrial Area, Hoof and Hound, and Bowling Club (on registration). Entrance fees: Family R25. Individual R15. Dog R10 (includes a gift for our furries)
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Calling All Vendors – Market on the 5 November 2022 (09:00 – 14:00) @ PJ Olivier, Hoërskool. Food. Friends. Family. Fun. In conjunction with the “Get Out and Run” event. If you would like to put up a stall, contact Ilze Curling (Yumm Pantry) 0761513050
COMING SOON
Friday, 28 October – Graeme College Family Fun Fair. Burgers, steak rolls, sloppy joes, curry bunnies, boerewors rolls, and cold drinks. Potjiekos & roosterbrood. Chip & dip. Tea & coffee garden. Ice cream, popcorn & candy floss. White elephant. Kids’ train rides. Marble game. Face painting & photo booth. Kidz play zone. Dunk tank. Sumo wrestling. Golf chip competition. Colour run obstacle course for kids u-8yrs. @ Somerset Field, Graeme College.
Friday 28 October – 5km Glow Run @ Somerset Field, Graeme College. (Registration from 16:30) 17:30. Entry R30. Early bird scholars R20.
Friday 28 October – Last Fridays. Halloween fancy dress – prizes to be won. DJ Shakes & DJ Lowy. Bootleg, Old School, RnB, and Hip Hop @ SSS, 19b New Street.19:00. R20 before 22:00. R30 after that.
Saturday, 29 October – Going Green! for the Grahamstown SPCA. Organised by Hi-Tec, We Move It Recycling, GHT Trailer Hire & We Wash It & Coffee Lounge. Bring your car in for a GREEN wash. Donate a tin or bag of dog/ cat food for the SPCA. We will match your food donations. @ 23 African Street Hub
Saturday, 29 October – ACVV Senior Citizens Centre Bazaar. Pancakes. Cheesy quiches. Curry & Rice. Odds & Ends. Book Sale. Delicious Puddings & Cakes. @ ACVV Centre, 2a Hill Street. 09:00 – 14:00
Saturday, 29 October – St Patrick’s Fun Market. Bargains galore! White elephant. Books. Cakes. Tea Garden. Second-Hand Clothing. Knitted Goods. Refreshments. Boerewors Rolls. Pancakes. @ St Patrick’s Church, 67 Hill Street. 09:00 – 14:00. To donate items, contact: Gunda 0833246402 Erica 0832707159
Saturday, 29 October – Comedy Show: Isaac Gampu & Fayindlala. Presented by Laugh Out Loud and Castle Lite. Cash bar available @ Makhanda City Hall. 19:00. Public transport is available before and after the show. R150 on Webticket/ PnP. R200 at the door.
Saturday, 29 October – Halloween at SSS. Safety First, from Bloemfontein (Indie Rock band) & Undead Generation, from Gqeberha/ PE (Punk Fusion band and Blue Standing Ovation 2022 Award winners). Prizes for best dressed. @ SSS, 19b New Street. 21:00. R20 before 21:00. R30 after that.
Sunday, 30 October – Music Concert. The AMP Orchestra (Access Music Project) and some members of the Kingswood Concert Band will perform two collaborative pieces, “Malayisha” and “Thath’ Is’gubu” arranged by Gareth Walwyn. All proceeds go to AMP @ Kingswood College Chapel. 15:00. Adults R40. Scholars R20. Bookings with Mrs Alke Bradfield: a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com / 0466036670. If you can’t attend, you can donate online at http://accessmusic.org.za/donate
Monday, 31 October – Friends of the Library. “The Secret African Education of Thomas Stubbs, an 1820 Settler” – Professor Julia Wells (History). His story tells of a boy who loved the freedom of the Fish River bush and cooperation and friendship between him and the Xhosa people. It demonstrates the possibility of transcending social boundaries. @ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street. 17:30 (arrive early) Entry by donation. In aid of the local public libraries.
Saturday, 5 November – Corporate Relay Challenge. Organised by LIV Lukhanyiso and Get Out & Run. In aid of building a home for vulnerable children in Makhanda. The winning team will receive a floating trophy by renowned artist Bruce Little. @ PJ Olivier Hoërskool. 14:00. R200 per team of 4. Register on the website https://www.liv-village.com/communities/liv-lukhanyiso/