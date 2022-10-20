What’s on – 21-27 October

FRIDAY 21 OCTOBER

As Far As I Can Walk

Directed by Stefan Arsenijevic

European Film Festival 2022

Hosted by Sivubuhle Media and RU School of Journalism and Media Studies

The documentary tells the stories of African migrants through the lens of Serbian myths

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

14:00

Sivu Gaba 0720797839

Reserve a seat: https://forms.gle/NRFsxjs9VnmEajLx5

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry (Very popular. Arrive early.)

SATURDAY 22 OCTOBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads are welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Bedford Country Gardens 2022

21 – 23 October and 4 – 6 November

This memorable garden festival has visitors returning every year. Magical gardens and wonderful hospitality. Gardens are open from 08:00 – 17:00. Collect a free map in Bedford. Entrance is payable at each garden.

www.bedford.co.za

Facebook: bedford country gardens

Instagram: Bedford_country_gardens

General information Marcelle Ainslie 0724081093

SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER

21 – 23 October and 4 – 6 November

This memorable garden festival has visitors returning every year. Magical gardens and wonderful hospitality. Gardens are open from 08:00 – 17:00. Collect a free map in Bedford. Entrance is payable at each garden.

www.bedford.co.za

Facebook: bedford country gardens

Instagram: Bedford_country_gardens

General information Marcelle Ainslie 0724081093

TUESDAY 25 OCTOBER

Book Launch: Aerial 2022

An annual publication showcasing participants’ work in the ISEA short course in creative writing. Come and listen to the authors read some of their poetry and short stories. The anthology will be available at a discounted launch price of R70

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

17:30 for 18:00

Enquiries Carol Leff c.leff@ru.ac.za

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Champs Pool Competition

Win cool prizes. Not to be missed.

@ Champs Action Bar, Scotts Ave

Registration starts at 18:00

The competition begins at 19:00

R20 to take part

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

(Very popular. Book your table.)



__

WEDNESDAY 26 OCTOBER

Wednesday Dart Night

Wild Cats Darts Club

Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each

@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den

18:30 for 19:00

Charmaine 0646521435

R10/ player

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

(Very popular. Get there early)

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 27 OCTOBER

U3A

TBA

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Cover R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Rapportryers & PJ

In aid of Brookshaw Home and Frail Care Centre

5km Fun Run/ Walk

New route

@ PJ Olivier Hoërskool

17:30

Adults R20/ Pupils R15

Zombie Walk/ Run for the SPCA: 2km & 5km

Prizes for 1st – 3rd place and for best-dressed family & individual

Food and drinks for sale. Zombie treasure hunt for kids

Starts @ Grahamstown Bowling Club 17:30 (registration from 16:30)

Tickets are available at SPCA Charity Shop, SPCA Industrial Area, Hoof and Hound, and Bowling Club (on registration). Entrance fees: Family R25. Individual R15. Dog R10 (includes a gift for our furries)

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Calling All Vendors – Market on the 5 November 2022 (09:00 – 14:00) @ PJ Olivier, Hoërskool. Food. Friends. Family. Fun. In conjunction with the “Get Out and Run” event. If you would like to put up a stall, contact Ilze Curling (Yumm Pantry) 0761513050

COMING SOON

Friday, 28 October – Graeme College Family Fun Fair. Burgers, steak rolls, sloppy joes, curry bunnies, boerewors rolls, and cold drinks. Potjiekos & roosterbrood. Chip & dip. Tea & coffee garden. Ice cream, popcorn & candy floss. White elephant. Kids’ train rides. Marble game. Face painting & photo booth. Kidz play zone. Dunk tank. Sumo wrestling. Golf chip competition. Colour run obstacle course for kids u-8yrs. @ Somerset Field, Graeme College.

Friday 28 October – 5km Glow Run @ Somerset Field, Graeme College. (Registration from 16:30) 17:30. Entry R30. Early bird scholars R20.

Friday 28 October – Last Fridays. Halloween fancy dress – prizes to be won. DJ Shakes & DJ Lowy. Bootleg, Old School, RnB, and Hip Hop @ SSS, 19b New Street.19:00. R20 before 22:00. R30 after that.

Saturday, 29 October – Going Green! for the Grahamstown SPCA. Organised by Hi-Tec, We Move It Recycling, GHT Trailer Hire & We Wash It & Coffee Lounge. Bring your car in for a GREEN wash. Donate a tin or bag of dog/ cat food for the SPCA. We will match your food donations. @ 23 African Street Hub

Saturday, 29 October – ACVV Senior Citizens Centre Bazaar. Pancakes. Cheesy quiches. Curry & Rice. Odds & Ends. Book Sale. Delicious Puddings & Cakes. @ ACVV Centre, 2a Hill Street. 09:00 – 14:00

Saturday, 29 October – St Patrick’s Fun Market. Bargains galore! White elephant. Books. Cakes. Tea Garden. Second-Hand Clothing. Knitted Goods. Refreshments. Boerewors Rolls. Pancakes. @ St Patrick’s Church, 67 Hill Street. 09:00 – 14:00. To donate items, contact: Gunda 0833246402 Erica 0832707159

Saturday, 29 October – Comedy Show: Isaac Gampu & Fayindlala. Presented by Laugh Out Loud and Castle Lite. Cash bar available @ Makhanda City Hall. 19:00. Public transport is available before and after the show. R150 on Webticket/ PnP. R200 at the door.

Saturday, 29 October – Halloween at SSS. Safety First, from Bloemfontein (Indie Rock band) & Undead Generation, from Gqeberha/ PE (Punk Fusion band and Blue Standing Ovation 2022 Award winners). Prizes for best dressed. @ SSS, 19b New Street. 21:00. R20 before 21:00. R30 after that.

Sunday, 30 October – Music Concert. The AMP Orchestra (Access Music Project) and some members of the Kingswood Concert Band will perform two collaborative pieces, “Malayisha” and “Thath’ Is’gubu” arranged by Gareth Walwyn. All proceeds go to AMP @ Kingswood College Chapel. 15:00. Adults R40. Scholars R20. Bookings with Mrs Alke Bradfield: a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com / 0466036670. If you can’t attend, you can donate online at http://accessmusic.org.za/donate

Monday, 31 October – Friends of the Library. “The Secret African Education of Thomas Stubbs, an 1820 Settler” – Professor Julia Wells (History). His story tells of a boy who loved the freedom of the Fish River bush and cooperation and friendship between him and the Xhosa people. It demonstrates the possibility of transcending social boundaries. @ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street. 17:30 (arrive early) Entry by donation. In aid of the local public libraries.

Saturday, 5 November – Corporate Relay Challenge. Organised by LIV Lukhanyiso and Get Out & Run. In aid of building a home for vulnerable children in Makhanda. The winning team will receive a floating trophy by renowned artist Bruce Little. @ PJ Olivier Hoërskool. 14:00. R200 per team of 4. Register on the website https://www.liv-village.com/communities/liv-lukhanyiso/