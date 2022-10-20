Fast facts about the Rapportryers PJ Olivier Fun Run

After two years of Covid hibernation, the Rapportryers-PJ Olivier Fun Run is back.

It starts at 5.30 pm on Thursday 27 October at PJ Olivier sports grounds and finishes there. The proceeds of the run will be donated to Brookshaw Home.

Date and time: 27 October at 5.30 pm

Organisers: Rapportryers, in conjunction with PJ Olivier

Goals

Raise money for a worthy cause in the Makhanda community.

PJ pupils learn that it is good to give something back to the community.

PJ pupils learn of the needs in the community – Grahamstown at large.

PJ pupils learn to set a goal (to finish a fun run) and that you need to put your mind and body towards achieving a goal.

PJ pupils learn the benefits of exercise and the fun of running in a fun run.

PJ pupils learn the location of the school regarding the wider community.

PJ pupils learn from and meet other community members and school peers in Makhanda.

The community experiences the care of the PJ family.

The community experiences the beauty of the PJ school grounds.

The community experience the run in an area of town they might seldom visit.

The community realises the benefits of an excellent Afrikaans school in Makhanda.

Responsibilities