One of the seven escaped Waainek prisoners rearrested

By ROD AMNER

One of the seven dangerous inmates who escaped from the Waainek Correctional Centre early on Tuesday morning has been re-arrested.

Simba Masinga was arrested in Bloemfontein on Tuesday afternoon and was in police custody, according to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

The seven prisoners – including five men recently convicted of rhino poaching – escaped the prison using a hacksaw to cut through the window bars of a cell.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said at about 4 am, an officer arrived for standby duties when she saw lights on in one of the units.

“It was discovered seven prisoners escaped through a window. The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” Nkohli said.

Deputy justice and correctional services minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa raised questions about the incident, identifying a lapse in security measures which should have prevented the escape, The Sowetan reported.

“If constant patrolling had occurred, this shouldn’t have happened. How these burglars were cut [with a hacksaw]tells us it took a lot of time, and the correctional services did not detect that, which is worrying,” he said.

Among the escapees are five Zimbabwean nationals, Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane and Simba Masinge, all convicted of charges related to rhino poaching on September 30. They were awaiting sentencing.

Francis Chitho. Nhamo Muyambo. Trymore Chauke.

Two other prisoners – Zimbabwean national Bennet Kwarrile, detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder, and South African Luvuyo September, detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery – also escaped.

The public has been cautioned not to approach the men as they are considered dangerous.

Nkohli said Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene had implemented a 72-hour activation plan to trace and apprehend the escapees.

“Police opened a case of escaping from lawful custody for further investigation,” Nkholi said.

“Police are warning the community these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached. Instead, the police must be contacted. We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them.”

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer Det-Capt Glen Peter at 082-301-9427, Crime Stop at 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.