Appeal to JoJo owners: please don’t fill up using Municipal water

By ROD AMNER

Makana Municipality water bosses and Democratic Alliance (DA) Ward 8 councillor Cary Clark have appealed to residents to stop filling their private water tanks with municipal water during ‘on days’.

Makana Infrastructure director Asanda Gidana said the filling of tanks was illegal and upset equitable supply, especially to high-lying areas under current water restrictions. The city’s next ‘water on’ day is Tuesday, 18 October.

Meanwhile, water from Howieson’s Poort Dam is still not being pumped to the Waainek Water Treatment Works due to a persistent leak on the joint of a repaired section of the water pipe. The contractor is manufacturing bespoke flanges for the joint and will continue with repairs on Tuesday, 18 October.

A flange is a protruded ridge, lip or rim increasing strength for easy attachment and transfer of contact force with another object. Special flanges are being constructed by the contractor working on the joint of the repaired section of the water pipe connecting Howieson’s Poort Dam’s water to the city. Photo: Wikipedia

Councillor Clark said various sources had informed her that many people fill their JoJo tanks when the water is on”, which quickly depletes the reservoir.

“We should theoretically have just enough water for everyone for a day if we all stick to the allocated daily amounts. There is insufficient water to fill Jojos and supply everyone for the day,” she said on the Ward 8 service delivery WhatsApp group.

“Please, can everyone do their part by not filling up Jojos? Save what you need to get through, please. I know it is tough to make do with so little water, but we need to bite the bullet while this problem is being resolved. Some people are getting almost little to no water, which is even more debilitating and unfair.

“We have sick, elderly and infants, as well as people who cannot afford tanks. Your cooperation with this would be enormously appreciated as some people are struggling,” Clark said.

In an exclusive interview with Grocott’s Mail last week, Makana Infrastructure Director Gidana said about ten megalitres were being pumped to the reservoirs on each of the two ‘off days’ and released on the ‘on day’. Makana’s estimated daily water consumption is 18 megalitres a day – but this was “a theoretical demand”.

“The reality in Makhanda is that several people have water tanks. In addition to what they consume on an ‘on day’, they also fill up their tanks, using up the water allocation before the day is out.”

People in high-lying areas suffer.

Water tanks fill up and contribute positively to the local water supply when it rains, as it did over the weekend of 15-16 October.

But, when it doesn’t rain, demand during an ‘on day’ is much higher than 18ML. “If we were responsible, 18ML would be more than we need. But everyone is looking out for themselves and not thinking about the person next door,” Gidana said.

“This is even though the Municipality has issued strict water restrictions. It’s business as usual.”

Gidana emphasised that filling tanks on an ‘on day’ is illegal. She said strict water restrictions remained in force, and the councillors needed to enforce this.

Makana water manager Gubevu Maduna reminded residents that Makana was still amidst a crippling drought. “If it weren’t for the floods in December 2021, we would have had no water from Howieson’s Poort and Settlers Dams.”

Rainfall has been steady but insufficient to recharge the dams, Gidana said.

“People are operating recklessly and not sensing the impact of drought in their normal lives. They believe they can live ‘normal lives’,” he said.