What’s on 13-20 October

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

THURSDAY 13 OCTOBER

U3A Poetry Reading: WW1 poems Read by Anne Irwin and Malcolm Hacksley @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street 10:00 – 11:00 All welcome Cover R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street 13:15 for 13:30 All welcome Sheila Hicks: 0834423322 R15 non-members/ R10 members

Acoustic Café Etienne Noir (emotive storytelling through music) African Melodic Remedies (traditional African instruments and excellent vocals) Winternag (featuring Eugene Marais’ poem, Winternag and an updated Twilite Blues. Covers and originals @ The Vic, 8 New Street 18:30 R20/ Concessions R15

Stand Up Comedy @ SSS, 19b New Street Featuring DJ Free We’ye 21:00 R20 (Ladies free until 22:00)

______

FRIDAY 14 OCTOBER

The Ultimate Friday Shutdown Barcadi Fest Edition DJs – TBA Amapiano, House, & Gqom Drinks specials @ 37 on New 18:00 – late Presold R30 0653357756

Live Music with Shan RnB, Adult Contemporary, and Pop Drinks specials @ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street 19:00 – 21:00 Free entry

Team Cellotape Fundraiser Help the rugby club raise money for new gear DJ Fred-O @ SSS, 19b New Street 20:00 R30

______

SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER

Parkrun 5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads are welcome. @ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/ 08:00 Free

Boxing Tournament: 27 Years of Open Boxing Presented by Mfuzo Boxing Camp Come and support our future stars Live on Facebook @ Hlalani Community Hall Weigh in 08:30 First bout 12:00

The Soul Session African Melodic Remedies (Nikita, Sino the Poet, Thobela, Geoffrey, Zanethemba & Majestic Pro) Featuring: Siyabonga & Yakha Collective of creatives: cocktail of different styles & genres – acapella, African Traditional, instrumental Contemporary, & poetry @ SSS, 19b New Street 15:00 Info 0738599633 R35

Music Festival: Déjà Vu 2 DJs from PE, 1 DJ & 3 performers from JHB, Pride Month: Ball & Fashion Show, music on 3 stages: Amapiano, Deep House, Techno, Acid House, Flips, Disco House, Breakbeat, Trance, Hip Hop, Trap… Vendors: Famous Barista Sisa’s, Revelations … Updates on Instagram: @organiclive_ Bookings: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/192039-deja-vu-edition/#/ R80 early bird ______

TUESDAY 18 OCTOBER Texas Holdem Poker The only legal game in town @ SSS, 19b New Street 17:30 for 18:00 R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Buddhist Meditation Group Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting @ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house) 18:00 – 19:00 All welcome Contact Alex 0832618952 Free entry

Pub Quiz Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia @ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street 18:30 for 19:00 R40/ person Table bookings 0466225002 (Very popular. Book your place.)

______

WEDNESDAY 19 OCTOBER

Wednesday Dart Night Wild Cats Darts Club @ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den 18:30 for 19:00 Charmaine 0646521435 R10/ player

Karaoke Sing your heart out with Michelle @ SSS, 19b New Street 21:00 (Very popular. Get there early) Free entry

______

THURSDAY 20 OCTOBER Play: At All Costs by Peter Terry Directed by Janice Honeyman Veteran actor Peter Terry’s acclaimed one-man show tells of a man returning to Delville Wood more than 50 years after the WW1 battle and reliving the past in minute detail. “…a genuine contribution to understanding history and is a masterpiece of both writing and performance.” – Vincent Carruthers, author and historian. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street 10:00 – 10:45 All welcome R100 (special price) pay at the door

Grahamstown Bridge Club @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street 13:15 for 13:30 All welcome Sheila Hicks: 0834423322 R15 non-members/ R10 members

_______

COMING SOON:

Thursday 27 October – Zombie Walk/ Run for the SPCA: 2km & 5km. Food and drinks for sale. Zombie treasure hunt for kids. Prizes for 1st – 3rd place and for best-dressed family & individual. Starts @ Grahamstown Bowling Club 17:30 (registration from 16:30) Tickets are available at SPCA Charity Shop, SPCA Industrial Area, Hoof and Hound, and Bowling Club (on registration) Entrance fees: Family R25. Individual R15. Dog R10 (includes a gift for our furries)

Friday 28 October – Graeme College Family Fun Fair. Burgers, steak rolls, sloppy joes, curry bunnies, boerewors rolls, and cold drinks. Potjiekos & roosterbrood. Chip & dip. Tea & coffee garden. Ice cream, popcorn & candy floss. White elephant. Kids’ train rides. Marble game. Face painting & photo booth. Kidz play zone. Dunk tank. Sumo wrestling. Golf chip competition. Colour run obstacle course for kids u-8yrs. @ Somerset Field, Graeme College.

Friday 28 October – 5km Glow Run @ Somerset Field, Graeme College. (Registration from 16:30) 17:30. Entry R30. Early bird scholars R20.

Friday 28 October – Last Fridays. Halloween fancy dress – prizes to be won. DJ Shakes & DJ Lowy. Bootleg, Old School, RnB, and Hip Hop @ SSS, 19b New Street.19:00. R20 before 22:00. R30 thereafter.

Saturday 29 October – Comedy Show: Isaac Gampu & Fayindlala. Presented by Laugh Out Loud and Castle Lite. Cash bar available @ Makhanda City Hall. 19:00. Public transport is available before and after the show. R150 on Webticket/ PnP. R200 at the door.

Saturday 29 October – Halloween at SSS. Safety First (Bloem) & Undead Generation (PE). Prizes for best dressed. @ SSS, 19b New Street. 21:00. R20 before 21:00. R30 thereafter.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Calling All Vendors – Market on the 5 November 2022 (09:00 – 14:00) @ PJ Olivier, Hoërskool. Food. Friends. Family. Fun. In conjunction with the “Get Out and Run” event. If you would like to put up a stall, contact Ilze Curling (Yumm Pantry) 0761513050