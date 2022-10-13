What’s on 13-20 October

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.
THURSDAY 13 OCTOBER
U3A
Poetry Reading: WW1 poems
Read by Anne Irwin and Malcolm Hacksley
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Cover R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Acoustic Café
Etienne Noir (emotive storytelling through music)
African Melodic Remedies (traditional African instruments and excellent vocals)
Winternag (featuring Eugene Marais’ poem, Winternag and an updated Twilite Blues. Covers and originals
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30
R20/ Concessions R15
Stand Up Comedy
@ SSS, 19b New Street
Featuring DJ Free We’ye
21:00
R20 (Ladies free until 22:00)
______
FRIDAY 14 OCTOBER
The Ultimate Friday Shutdown
Barcadi Fest Edition
DJs – TBA
Amapiano, House, & Gqom
Drinks specials
@ 37 on New
18:00 – late
Presold R30
0653357756
Live Music with Shan
RnB, Adult Contemporary, and Pop
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Team Cellotape Fundraiser
Help the rugby club raise money for new gear
DJ Fred-O
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:00
R30
______
SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads are welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Boxing Tournament: 27 Years of Open Boxing
Presented by Mfuzo Boxing Camp
Come and support our future stars
Live on Facebook
@ Hlalani Community Hall
Weigh in 08:30
First bout 12:00
The Soul Session
African Melodic Remedies
(Nikita, Sino the Poet, Thobela, Geoffrey, Zanethemba & Majestic Pro)
Featuring: Siyabonga & Yakha
Collective of creatives: cocktail of different styles & genres – acapella, African Traditional, instrumental Contemporary, & poetry
@ SSS, 19b New Street
15:00
Info 0738599633
R35
Music Festival: Déjà Vu
2 DJs from PE, 1 DJ & 3 performers from JHB, Pride Month: Ball & Fashion Show, music on 3 stages: Amapiano, Deep House, Techno, Acid House, Flips, Disco House, Breakbeat, Trance, Hip Hop, Trap…
Vendors: Famous Barista Sisa’s, Revelations …
Updates on Instagram: @organiclive_
Bookings:
https://www.quicket.co.za/events/192039-deja-vu-edition/#/
R80 early bird
______
TUESDAY 18 OCTOBER
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Buddhist Meditation Group
Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting
@ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house)
18:00 – 19:00
All welcome
Contact Alex 0832618952
Free entry
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
(Very popular. Book your place.)
______
WEDNESDAY 19 OCTOBER
Wednesday Dart Night
Wild Cats Darts Club
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 0646521435
R10/ player
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
(Very popular. Get there early)
Free entry
______
THURSDAY 20 OCTOBER
Play: At All Costs by Peter Terry
Directed by Janice Honeyman
Veteran actor Peter Terry’s acclaimed one-man show tells of a man returning to Delville Wood more than 50 years after the WW1 battle and reliving the past in minute detail. “…a genuine contribution to understanding history and is a masterpiece of both writing and performance.” – Vincent Carruthers, author and historian.
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 10:45
All welcome
R100 (special price) pay at the door
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
_______
COMING SOON:
Thursday 27 October – Zombie Walk/ Run for the SPCA: 2km & 5km. Food and drinks for sale. Zombie treasure hunt for kids. Prizes for 1st – 3rd place and for best-dressed family & individual. Starts @ Grahamstown Bowling Club 17:30 (registration from 16:30) Tickets are available at SPCA Charity Shop, SPCA Industrial Area, Hoof and Hound, and Bowling Club (on registration) Entrance fees: Family R25. Individual R15. Dog R10 (includes a gift for our furries)
Friday 28 October – Graeme College Family Fun Fair. Burgers, steak rolls, sloppy joes, curry bunnies, boerewors rolls, and cold drinks. Potjiekos & roosterbrood. Chip & dip. Tea & coffee garden. Ice cream, popcorn & candy floss. White elephant. Kids’ train rides. Marble game. Face painting & photo booth. Kidz play zone. Dunk tank. Sumo wrestling. Golf chip competition. Colour run obstacle course for kids u-8yrs. @ Somerset Field, Graeme College.
Friday 28 October – 5km Glow Run @ Somerset Field, Graeme College. (Registration from 16:30) 17:30. Entry R30. Early bird scholars R20.
Friday 28 October – Last Fridays. Halloween fancy dress – prizes to be won. DJ Shakes & DJ Lowy. Bootleg, Old School, RnB, and Hip Hop @ SSS, 19b New Street.19:00. R20 before 22:00. R30 thereafter.
Saturday 29 October – Comedy Show: Isaac Gampu & Fayindlala. Presented by Laugh Out Loud and Castle Lite. Cash bar available @ Makhanda City Hall. 19:00. Public transport is available before and after the show. R150 on Webticket/ PnP. R200 at the door.
Saturday 29 October – Halloween at SSS. Safety First (Bloem) & Undead Generation (PE). Prizes for best dressed. @ SSS, 19b New Street. 21:00. R20 before 21:00. R30 thereafter.
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Calling All Vendors – Market on the 5 November 2022 (09:00 – 14:00) @ PJ Olivier, Hoërskool. Food. Friends. Family. Fun. In conjunction with the “Get Out and Run” event. If you would like to put up a stall, contact Ilze Curling (Yumm Pantry) 0761513050