Two impressive wins for Rhodes over the weekend

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Rhodes 1st XI cricket team won both their fixtures over the past weekend in the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 1st League Competition.

They secured two impressive wins against defending champions Salem on Saturday and against Station Hill on Sunday. The students also extended their lead on top of the overall log standings.

There were also notable individual performances the past weekend, both with bat and ball. Spinner Bradley Van Heerden (Rhodes) took 5/22 vs Salem and 4/18 against Station Hill, while Spinner Sipho Saki (Station Hill) took 6/26 vs Rhodes, and medium pacer Brian Ngugi (Rhodes) took 6/16 vs Station Hill.

The batting department saw Jamie Renton (Cuylerville 2nd) score 90 vs Swallows and Luvane Daniels (Swallows) 75 vs Cuylerville.

GCB 1ST LEAGUE

SALEM VS RHODES

Salem batted first and were bowled out for 146 in 32 overs. EP Rural players Nick Wilmot (35) and Buster Brotherton were the only batsmen who troubled the bowlers. Bradley Van Heerden was in sublime form with the ball taking 5/22 (7), while Spha Mungeka took 2/27 (6.5).

Rhodes got off to a slow start with Salem bowlers coming out firing, losing a few wickets upfront. Claassen (30) and Wright (28) stepped up and produced valuable cameos. In the end, it was a close encounter and an intense finish as Rhodes struggled to close down the target 147/8 (45.2). Matt Liebenberg 2/25 (10), Bryn Wakeford 2/26 (10) and Buster Brotherton 2/26 (10) all delivered economical spells and bowled well.

Rhodes won by two wickets.

MAKANA SONA VS SOUTHWELL

In a close encounter at Prospect, Southwell narrowly pimped the host by three wickets bonus point win. Makana scored 121 all out in 39.1 overs, and Southwell reached 122/7 (33.2). Mbulelo Dingaan (30) and Odwa Xonxa (20) scored runs for the home side. Richard Moss 4/20 (8) was the pick of the visitors’ bowlers, while Dylan Kruger and Adrian Reed took two wickets each.

Crampton and Kruger scored 36 and 22, respectively, in their successful run chase. Xonxa also starred with the ball – 3/28 (10).

MAKANA SONA VS WILLOWS

In a low-scoring Derby, Makana narrowly defeated Willows by seven wickets and earned a bonus point in the process on a very tricky wicket. Willow’s scored 67 (27) and Makana 68/7 (27.4). Marquin Loutz scored 21 for Willows. Spinner Masixole Kuhlani was in form with the ball and took 4/25 (10).

Dingaan scored 18 for Makana as top scorer. Spinners Loutz 2/8 (10) and Alanzo Gysman 2/6 (3.4) took wickets for Willows.

STATION HILL VS RHODES

Rhodes batted first, scored 140 (28), and bowled out Station Hill for a mere 45 (15), handing them a comprehensive 95-run bonus point win. Adrian Wrights scored a fine 53 for Rhodes, while spinner Sipho Saki took 6/26 (7) for Station Hill.

Brian Ngugi 6/16 (8) and Bradley Van Heerden 4/18 (7) demolished the coastal side in successfully defending their total.

GCB 2ND LEAGUE

CUYLERVILLE VS SWALLOWS

Cuylerville 269 (42.4)

J Renton 90, Kyle Handley 56, Murray Tyson 50

Marco Loutz 2/45 (10), Azlin Voster 3/41 (9), Alrico Hilpert 2/60 (9), Devan Duiker 2/70 (10)

Swallows 270/6 (46.4)

Swallows 270/6 (46.4) Luvane Daniels 75, Renato Visagie 61, Monray Evans 46*, Alrico Hilpert 44

Tyson 2/55 (10), Chris Japp 2/33 (7.4)

Swallows won by four wickets

RAINBOWS VS SIDBURY

Rainbows 206 (31.3)

Daniel Webster 4/49 (9), Peter Gradwell 3/37 (7), Juandre Nel 2/42 (8)

Sidbury 187 (31)

Sidbury 187 (31) J Nel 35, D Upman 30, F Nel 23

Rainbows won by 19 runs

GCB 1st League Log

As of 9 October 2022

Rhodes 18 (7)

Southwell 12 (2)

Sidbury 11 (3)

Salem 7 (2)

Station Hill 6 (2)

Willows 6 (2)

Makana Sona 6 (3)

Cuylerville 0 (1)

GCB 2nd League Log

As of 9 October 2022

Port Alfred 12 (2)

Southwell 12 (2)

Manley Flats 6 (1)

Salem 6 (1)

Swallows 5 (1)

Rainbows 5 (2)

Spar 5 (2)

Sidbury 1 (1)

Cuylerville 1 (2)

Kenton 1 (2)

Tiger Titans 0 (0)

PAHS 0 (2)