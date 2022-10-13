Makhanda’s fighting spirit

Makhanda’s national welterweight champion Mzoxolo ‘Black Tiger’ Ndwayana, exudes the against-all-odds grit that keeps the flame of hope alive in our city. Crippling water cuts, load shedding, sewage leaks and waste disposal delays have dismayed residents over the past month. But, when the Black Tiger, also known to his fans as ‘Bokoloshe’, overcame East London-based Odwa Gaxa in a recent Welterweight Championship bout, Makhandans had cause to roar once more.

Mzoxolo ‘Black Tiger’ Ndwayana. Photo: Simon Pamphilon