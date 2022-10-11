Four Makana LFA First Division promoted so far

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The Makana LFA First Division completed a few outstanding games last weekend.

Golden brothers beat Vukani Anchors by 4-1, Sophia Stars beat Young Stars by 3-1, and Eagles defeated Seven Stars by three unanswered goals.

Vukani Anchors came back to beat Rieby United by 2-0. Stream A leaders Sophia Stars will face Stream B leaders Eagles in a championship match played over two legs at JD Dlepu stadium on the 15 and 23 October.

In the meantime, Black Stars, Young Stars, Golden Brothers and Golden Eagles have all gained promotion to the premier league. Maru Academy and Vukani Anchors will play each other to determine who will join the four promoted teams.

Bekuqwelwa ingqokoqho kule mpela veki sisuka kuyo kugqityezelwa elo qaqoba le midlalo bishiyekile yamaqela adlala kwisigaba sokuqala se Makana LFA. I Golden brothers ivithulule i Vukani anchors ngamanqaku amane kwelinye,logama iSophia stars ibethe i Young stars ngamathathu kwelinye,yaze yona iEagles yatywatyusha i Seven stars ngamathathu eqandeni. I Vukani anchors ibuye yazixhaphazela iRieby united ngamabini eqandeni. I Sophia stars ekhokela kwi candelo A izokudibana ne Eagles ekhokela kwi candelo B kumdlalo wobuntshatsheli ozakudlalwa kabini ze emva koko kuwongwe iintshatsheli zalo nyaka zesigaba sokuqala se Makana LFA. Umlenze wokuqala walo mdlalo uzobanjwa kulo mgqibelo esiya kuwo womhla we 15 ze owesibini umlenze ubanjwe kwi mpela veki elandelayo yomhla we 23 yale imiyo kwibala iJD Dlepu. Ngelishwa iqela eliphumeleleyo apha alisayi kunyuselwa lidlulele kwi sigaba esingentla nanjengoko lamaqela omabini sele enalo iqela elidlala kula mgangatho. I Black stars , i Young stars, iGolden brothers ne Golden eagles zinyukela kwisigaba soo mpondo zihlanjiwe logama iMaru academy ne Vukani anchors zizo kuvana amandla zibone ukuba leliphi iqela kuwo elizokuzi bandakanya nalawo anyukela ngentla.