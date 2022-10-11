Benefits of sports massage for recovery

By SHANNON SKAE, health and life coach at Revive with Shan

Most of us would love to get a massage on any given day. Then there are sports massages.

Although anyone can get a sports massage, it is mainly aimed at athletes or those who play sports. The definition of a sports massage is ‘the treatment of muscle pain using a deep tissue massage for athletes’.

What are the benefits of sports massage for injury recovery, relaxation, and aiding in relief from arthritis and other medical conditions?

The benefits of sports massages:

Increased range of motion;

relaxation;

stress relief;

helps to rehabilitate injuries;

increased flexibility;

increased blood flow;

decreased risk of injury in the future;

relieves muscle tension.

Why a sports massage is good for injuries:

Increases blood flow and drainage towards the lymph glands, which help to break down toxins and speed up recovery;

helps bring oxygen to the muscles which speeds up recovery;

it relieves muscle tension, which allows you to go back to training at a more rapid rate;

helps relax muscles that are in spasms;

also helps to target specific areas that are sore or injured.

Other benefits of sports massages:

Relieves arthritic pain;

helps relieve pain for cancer patients;

reduces pain and anxiety in patients that have a chronic illness;

helps relieve joint pain for diabetics

You should not have a sports massage if you have:

broken bones;

an illness or fever;

pregnant;

blood clots or varicose veins;

burns;

cuts or open wounds;

hypertension that is not under control.

You should have a sports massage once or twice a week if you are a professional athlete. Otherwise, once a month is sufficient if you sit in front of a computer all day or for the relief of any normal muscle tension.

