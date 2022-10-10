SAB league heats up

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

On Saturday, fans braved the heat and headed to JD Dlepu stadium to witness the South African Breweries (SAB) Regional League clashes.

In the lunchtime kick-off, Jacaranda Aces hosted local rivals and title contenders Maru. This was the second meeting between the two sides in just two weeks, as they recently met in the Nedbank preliminary round clash. The game started with both teams trying to play a quick attacking game, but they were clearly struggling a bit with the heat.

Maru in white against Aces in green in their SAB regional league clash. Photo: Vusumzi Fraser Tshekema

Maru had the better of the early exchanges, but Aces prevented them from playing their usual attacking game. Both teams played in patches, and scoring chances were very far between.

Jacaranda had a glorious chance to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty after a Maru player handled the ball inside the box, and the referee pointed to the spot. Unfortunately, the Aces’ reliable penalty taker kicked the ball over the crossbar with the keeper well beaten.

Maru tried even harder and started controlling the midfield battle. Aces faded a bit, and it was no surprise when the ever-green Vuyani Skeyi opened the scoring with a well-taken ground shot that left the young keeper with no chance after a smooth passing move from midfield. Maru took the lead to the halftime break.

Both teams made some changes in the second half, and the Aces slowly came back into the game and grew stronger as Maru seemed to be tiring. Maru defended very deep and did not commit as many players forward as they did in the first half.

City Pirates captain Sibusiso Sandi in black with match officials just before their clash with Young pirates. Photo: Vusumzi Fraser Tshekema

Maru had a rare chance in the second half to double their lead, but Nondlwana headed the ball straight into the keeper’s arms unmarked.

Aces piled on the pressure and were unlucky not to take the lead when their marksman Athenkosi Mnyobe caught Maru’s defenders napping but shot wide at goal after a neat passing move.

Maru seemed to struggle with Aces’ throw-in specialist long throws into the box. Maru nervously held on to their lead and was relieved to hear the final whistle.

Viyani Skeyi on his way to scoring the only goal of the game against Aces. Photo: Vusumzi Fraser Tshekema

It was not a great spectacle as many fans anticipated, and it did not produce the expected fireworks as both teams played in patches and seemed to struggle with fitness, but Maru did enough to go home with all three points. It is still early in the season, and both teams will have enough time to work on their fitness.

In another game, newly-promoted City Pirates enjoyed a good start to their campaign as they hosted Port Alfred-based Young Pirates and collected all three points on offer after a 5-2 victory.