Your toolkit for coping with stress and anxiety

By SHANNON SKAE, health and life coach at Revive with Shan

We all struggle with that daily dose of anxiety, especially with the year coming to an end. This can make us feel overwhelmed and can cause us to use unhealthy coping mechanisms. For example, some people use substances such as alcohol, oversleep, have social withdrawal, binge-watch movies or series, overspend, and over or under-eat.

It is therefore vital that we have a stress management tool in our toolbox that we can bring out when we are feeling overwhelmed.

Before we engage with the toolkit, it is also important to write down:

What triggers your unhealthy coping strategies

What your fears are that trigger your anxiety

What you are trying so hard to control

Your stress/anxiety relief toolkit involves:

54321 techniques:

Take a look around the room and name 5 things you can see

Name 4 things you can feel

Name 3 things you can hear

Name 2 things you can smell

Name 1 thing you can taste

Ice diving:

If you are feeling very overwhelmed, submerging yourself in ice water can shock your system into slowing your heart rate down and calming you down

Use ice cubes on your skin

Or jump in a cold shower

Put your head under a cold tap

Boundaries:

Put boundaries in place with other people

Cut out toxic people

Don’t be afraid to say no

Journaling:

Buy yourself a book that you can jot down any worries

Spend 5 minutes writing down everything that is worrying you

Exercise:

Do 10 – 30 minutes of movement per day

Do yoga or stretching exercises

Go outdoors and focus on something that allows you to be active, but that you enjoy doing

Whatever you do, create a toolkit that can help you map out some healthy coping strategies so you turn to them rather than unhealthy ones when you feel stressed or anxious.