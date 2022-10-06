Rhodes food workers unhappy with their conditions of service

By TOTO TSARNEBA

Rhodes dining hall workers claim their hourly wage was reduced without consultation and that overtime is not being paid.

They also claim that the university does not offer opportunities for staff development.

Regarding staff development, Nehawu branch treasury Lwazi Nesi said around 2011, staff were given opportunities to develop by taking on senior-level responsibilities. He said the new management hardly developed food service staff, unlike when he arrived at Rhodes University.

For example, Rhodes University gets casual workers from the town to replace off-duty cooks. The cooks say they have to teach the casual workers to cook while simultaneously having to meet dining hall eating time deadlines.

The Kimberley Dining Hall at Rhodes University. Photo: Toto Tsarneba

Nehawu branch secretary Noluphiwo Cleopatra Songwiqi said the 2014 agreement between Rhodes University, NTEU and Nehawu needs review as it contained “loopholes”.

A meeting was scheduled between Rhodes University HR, managers and NEHAWU for 9 October 2022, but it was postponed as the managers said they are preparing for the upcoming graduation that is taking place from 12-13 October 2022.

The main agenda item was to address the food service’s working conditions. A new date has not yet been set.

Noluphiwo said the hours that appear on Rhodes University’s website regarding working hours are “not transparent”, and she confirmed that food service staff are not getting paid for working overtime.

In addition, Noluphiwo said some food services staff are complaining that their hourly rate has decreased.

Noluphiwo said a new working agreement that was discussed by Rhodes University HR and a Nehawu lawyer was far better than the current conditions. She said there are also loopholes in the new agreement, but they are manageable.

Rhodes University Marketing and Communication Manager Veliswa Mhlophe said the university was currently engaging with the unions, and it was premature to engage on matters regarding the complaints the food services staff raised.