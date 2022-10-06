King hits record 333 in GCB League

By CHESLEY DANIELS

SPAR 2nd XI batsman Kelvano King recorded the highest individual score hitting an unofficial undefeated 333* against Kenton on Saturday. This was the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 2nd League record.

There were also notable performances during the past weekend from the batting and bowling departmentS. Centuries came from Kelvano King (333), R Labuschagne (203 – Salem 2nd vs Port Alfred High School), Chris Fredericks (170 – Southwell 2nd vs Cuylerville), Gregg Timm (114 – Kenton vs SPAR), Luke Thompson (137 – Shrews vs Manleys), Chris Lock (108 – Manleys 2nd vs Shrews).

Five wicket hauls came from Louis Oosthuizen (5/41 – Port Alfred 2nd vs Rainbows) and Dewald Nel (5/29 – Port Alfred 2nd vs Rainbows).

GCB 1ST LEAGUE

SIDBURY VS SALEM

Defending champs Salem travelled to Sidbury on Saturday and returned with a full bag of points, registering an impressive five-wicket bonus point win. The home side batted first and was bowled out for 119 runs. Former EP Rural players Carl Van Niekerk (40) and captain Sean Biggs (20) were the only batsmen who registered decent scores and showed some resistance against the lethal bowling attack of Salem. Jonty Van der Meulen was the star performer with the ball for Salem and claimed an economical 3/10 in 6 overs. He received tremendous support from Brad Wilmot 2/27 (10), Leard King 2/33 (10) and Bryn Wakeford 1/10 (6). All the bowlers delivered economical spells and bowled good areas in restricting their opponents from scoring freely.

Salem lost a few wickets upfront, but former EP Rural captain and SA Rural player Kevin Bennett came out guns blazing with an aggressive, unbeaten match-winning 56*. Chris Van der Meulen’s cameo of 22 was also a handy knock. Peter Gradwell 2/22 (4) was the best bowler for Sidbury on the day.

GCB 2ND LEAGUE

KENTON VS SPAR

Kenton 394

G Timm 114, J Fellicelad 53, B Mitchell 49*

SPAR 395/8

SPAR won by two wickets

MANLEY FLATS VS SHREWS

Manleys 321/5 (50)

C Lock 108, D Duncan 54*

Shrews 283

W. Wiblin 3/73, R. Wiblin 1/79, C. Fourie 1/27

Manleys won by 28 runs

SOUTHWELL VS CUYLERVILLE

Southwell 273/3 (50)

C Fredericks 170*, N Smuts 35

Cuylerville 142 (33)

R Moss 4/28, J Knott 3/23, J Cameron 2/43

Southwell won by 131 runs + bonus point

RAINBOWS VS PORT ALFRED

Rainbows 95

T Shotana 34, Fish 24

L Oosthuizen 5/41 (9), D. Nel 5/29 (9)

Port Alfred 96/2 (12)

Asakhe 2/30

Port Alfred won by eight wickets + a bonus point

SALEM VS PORT ALFRED HIGH

Salem 412/7 (45)

R Labuchagne 203, R Pittaway 63*, R Van der Merwe 51

PAHS 72

Salem won by 340 runs + bonus point

This weekend’s fixtures:

1st League

Salem vs Rhodes Sidbury vs Cuylerville Makana Sona vs Southwell Makana Sona vs Willows (Sunday) Station Hill vs Rhodes (Sunday)

2nd League