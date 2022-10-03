Toy gun robber surrenders to Hi-Tec officers

By SIYAMTHANDA PONGCO

As Makhanda continues to battle rampant theft, vandalism, and gender-based violence, ‘toy gun arrests’ are on the rise.

SAPS Spokesperson Majola Nkohli said the Police were investigating a robbery case with aggravating circumstances after a 25-year-old man allegedly used a toy gun to rob a local woman in Somerset Heights last Thursday.

During the National Arts Festival, on 24 June, Hi-Tec arrested two men armed with a toy gun on Bathurst Street after a failed heist.

The 25-year-old suspect: Photo: Hi-Tec (Facebook)

One of Hi-Tec’s officers spotted the suspect in Oatlands matching the perpetrator’s description and stopped him for questioning. The suspect ran off, with the officers following in pursuit. Amidst the chase, the offender suddenly changed tactics, tossed the firearm on the ground and surrendered, after which he was swiftly arrested.

Hi-Tec’s officers found all of the stolen goods in his possession, and the recovered firearm turned out to be a realistic-looking toy gun. The stolen property was returned, and the suspect was handed over to the Police.

Hi-Tec thanked its team, encouraging them to keep up the excellent work, and also thanked the Grahamstown SAPS for their assistance.