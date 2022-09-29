What’s on – 30 September to 6 October

A big shout-out to M Events Weekly for these listings.

REPEAT EVENTS/ FESTIVALS

The Carinus Art Centre Annual Art Exhibition

(Wednesday 21 – Thursday 29 September)

@ The Carinus Art Centre, 84 Beaufort Street

08:00 – 15:00

Free entry

Sùnnùkùn

A solo exhibition of pottery

By Oluwasegun Quadri

Hosted by Rhodes University, National Research Foundation, & Arts of Africa and Global Souths

Curated by Ruth Simbao

(Friday 16 – Friday 30 September)

@ RAW Spot Gallery, Rhodes University, 5 Rhodes Avenue

Mon – Fri: 09:00 – 16:00

Sat 09:00 – 13:00

Free entry

FRIDAY 30 SEPTEMBER

Pop In Pop Up

Lula Roe & Blackwood Treasures

Lovely leggings, shirts, treasures, and jewellery

Serving tea/ coffee, cupcakes, wine, & snacks

@ 1 Croft Street

09:00 – 17:00

Free entry

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

(Very popular. Arrive early)

Free entry

Last Fridays: Heritage

Presented by Lowy X Shakes

DJ Lowy & DJ Shakes

Bootleg, RnB, Hip Hop, Old School

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:00

R20 before 10pm/ R30 thereafter

SATURDAY 1 OCTOBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Organ Crawl

Red Café Discounted rates 12:30

The concert starts at 14:00 @ The Baptist Church (Bathurst Street), then Christ Church (2 Speke Street)

Free entry. Donations welcome.

‘Ukubuya Kwelanga’ – Khnysa + the Light. The Return of the Sun: Spring Equinox Tour (EC) Amandla Akhona. Sandla Somphefumlo. Wandile Hlamvana. Xhanti Nokwali

@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road

16:00 – 19:00

Early bird R100. At the door, R150. Webtickets/ PnP. Book online, pay in-store. Limited tickets at the door. https://webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1518502954

A Night with Umastandi Gang & Friends

Presented by Hi Bunny Classifieds

Support acts:

Ozzie Poro. Damage. Intelligent Foolz. Jayego. Makoneni. Ammo Frakenstein. Nova. Zeebest. Azlan Makalima. KB Cooper. Zizi the Rapper. RKQC Wayase. Percy KWT. NT Saule.

On the decks: Scarface Kay. Dondo.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

18:00 – 01:00

Free professional photo shoot by Sanic Photo Studio

Free transport home after the show

R20 tickets/ R30 at the door

Bookings 0732538958

__

SUNDAY 2 OCTOBER

The Thrift Market

(Weather permitting)

Clothes. Accessories. Décor. Jewellery

Restaurant open for food and drinks

Picnics welcome

@ L.A. Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue

10:00 – 14:00

__

TUESDAY 4 OCTOBER

Probus

Talk: Buchart Gardens in Canada – Roy Lubke

New, retired members welcome

@ The Highlander, Worcester Street

12:00

Book your meal, R85 with Ronwynne Barnard 0824617860

Dessert can be bought on the day.

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Buddhist Meditation Group

*(Trial run – different day and time)

Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting

@ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house)

18:00 – 19:00

All welcome

Contact Alex 0832618952

Free entry

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

(Very popular. Book your place.)

__

WEDNESDAY 5 OCTOBER

Book Launch: Going Through Hell: The self-help secrets of Dante’s Inferno – Jamie McGregor (lecturer at Department of Literary Studies in English, R.U. & recipient of the Thomas Pringle Award, 2008)

Student’s guide/ parody self-help manual

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

17:30 – 18:00

info@amazwi.museum

0466227042

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

(Very popular. Get there early)

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 6 OCTOBER

Please note: No U3A (06/10/’22)

(taking a break)

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R10 non-members/ R5 members

COMING SOON:

Friday 28 October – Graeme College Family Fun Fair. Save the Date.

Friday 28 October – 5km Glow Run. Presented Gr70X. Burgers and cold drinks @ Somerset Field, Graeme College. (Registration from 16:30) 17:30. Entry R30. Walking welcome.