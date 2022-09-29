What’s on – 30 September to 6 October

A big shout-out to M Events Weekly for these listings.
REPEAT EVENTS/ FESTIVALS
The Carinus Art Centre Annual Art Exhibition
(Wednesday 21 – Thursday 29 September)
@ The Carinus Art Centre, 84 Beaufort Street
08:00 – 15:00
Free entry
Sùnnùkùn
A solo exhibition of pottery
By Oluwasegun Quadri
Hosted by Rhodes University, National Research Foundation, & Arts of Africa and Global Souths
Curated by Ruth Simbao
(Friday 16 – Friday 30 September)
@ RAW Spot Gallery, Rhodes University, 5 Rhodes Avenue
Mon – Fri: 09:00 – 16:00
Sat 09:00 – 13:00
Free entry
FRIDAY 30 SEPTEMBER
Pop In Pop Up
Lula Roe & Blackwood Treasures
Lovely leggings, shirts, treasures, and jewellery
Serving tea/ coffee, cupcakes, wine, & snacks
@ 1 Croft Street
09:00 – 17:00
Free entry
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
(Very popular. Arrive early)
Free entry
Last Fridays: Heritage
Presented by Lowy X Shakes
DJ Lowy & DJ Shakes
Bootleg, RnB, Hip Hop, Old School
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:00
R20 before 10pm/ R30 thereafter
SATURDAY 1 OCTOBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Organ Crawl
Red Café Discounted rates 12:30
The concert starts at 14:00 @ The Baptist Church (Bathurst Street), then Christ Church (2 Speke Street)
Free entry. Donations welcome.
‘Ukubuya Kwelanga’ – Khnysa + the Light. The Return of the Sun: Spring Equinox Tour (EC) Amandla Akhona. Sandla Somphefumlo. Wandile Hlamvana. Xhanti Nokwali
@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road
16:00 – 19:00
Early bird R100. At the door, R150. Webtickets/ PnP. Book online, pay in-store. Limited tickets at the door. https://webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1518502954
A Night with Umastandi Gang & Friends
Presented by Hi Bunny Classifieds
Support acts:
Ozzie Poro. Damage. Intelligent Foolz. Jayego. Makoneni. Ammo Frakenstein. Nova. Zeebest. Azlan Makalima. KB Cooper. Zizi the Rapper. RKQC Wayase. Percy KWT. NT Saule.
On the decks: Scarface Kay. Dondo.
@ SSS, 19b New Street
18:00 – 01:00
Free professional photo shoot by Sanic Photo Studio
Free transport home after the show
R20 tickets/ R30 at the door
Bookings 0732538958
__
SUNDAY 2 OCTOBER
The Thrift Market
(Weather permitting)
Clothes. Accessories. Décor. Jewellery
Restaurant open for food and drinks
Picnics welcome
@ L.A. Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue
10:00 – 14:00
__
TUESDAY 4 OCTOBER
Probus
Talk: Buchart Gardens in Canada – Roy Lubke
New, retired members welcome
@ The Highlander, Worcester Street
12:00
Book your meal, R85 with Ronwynne Barnard 0824617860
Dessert can be bought on the day.
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Buddhist Meditation Group
*(Trial run – different day and time)
Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting
@ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house)
18:00 – 19:00
All welcome
Contact Alex 0832618952
Free entry
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
(Very popular. Book your place.)
__
WEDNESDAY 5 OCTOBER
Book Launch: Going Through Hell: The self-help secrets of Dante’s Inferno – Jamie McGregor (lecturer at Department of Literary Studies in English, R.U. & recipient of the Thomas Pringle Award, 2008)
Student’s guide/ parody self-help manual
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
17:30 – 18:00
info@amazwi.museum
0466227042
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
(Very popular. Get there early)
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 6 OCTOBER
Please note: No U3A (06/10/’22)
(taking a break)
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R10 non-members/ R5 members
COMING SOON:
Friday 28 October – Graeme College Family Fun Fair. Save the Date.
Friday 28 October – 5km Glow Run. Presented Gr70X. Burgers and cold drinks @ Somerset Field, Graeme College. (Registration from 16:30) 17:30. Entry R30. Walking welcome.