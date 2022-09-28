Primary school’s Heritage Day celebration of ulwaluko stirs controversy

By SIVE FAITH GINYA

Photos of an innocent primary school play-act celebrating abakhwetha (Xhosa initiates) and amakrwala (young men returning from initiation school) for Heritage Day have divided opinion on social media.

St Mary’s Primary School principal Gerard Jacobs said his multicultural school had asked the children to showcase their rich cultural practices and customs through performance.

All decisions regarding the event involved staff, parents and the community. The school would never force inappropriate ideas on the children, he said.

But, when photographs of the event appeared on the Facebook page of Cape Town-based publisher, Ezitshisayo, debates on the appropriateness of children dressed in costumes used for sacred cultural rituals were sharply divided.

Young learners dressed as abakhwetha at the Heritage Day celebration at St Mary’s Primary School. Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ezitshisayo

Some said the event was innocent and harmless and showed the children’s pride in their culture. But, others argued that it showed disrespect to a sacred Xhosa custom.

A film released in 2018, Inxeba (The Wound), caused controversy when critics argued that the film threatened to reveal the secrets of ulwaluko. These Xhosa initiation rituals are purposely shrouded in mystery. Non-initiates know few details of what goes on ‘on the mountain’, and most proponents of initiation believe that’s how it should stay.

The St Mary’s school play-act did not reveal any of these details. And the children took great care and pride in the display of their ‘costumes’.

However, some commentators were concerned that the event disrespected Xhosa culture.

Learners dressed as amakrwala at the event. Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ezitshisayo

Positive comments on Ezitshisayo’s Facebook page about the school’s Heritage Day event:

“For the first time, our custom is not on media about the death of abakhwetha (initiates)!!! Children are celebrating our culture. As long they don’t disclose what we do during the process I am fine with this. Well done to the boys for embracing our culture I love this.” Anonymous

“See, the little ones are proud of our custom.” Anonymous

“Beautiful, I love it!” Anonymous

There is nothing wrong here; this is a dress that doesn’t mean anything. For example, the clothes that doctors wear are also worn by people who are not doctors and this shows how the Xhosa nation is different from other nations. Anonymous

Nothing wrong here; it’s children who love culture!! One day they will also walk this way. Anonymous

These are some of the criticisms posted about the school’s Heritage Day event:

“Yonakele, yonakele, mayilungiswe. Ukuba bendiyindoda yomXhosa bendawuke ndikhangele indlela ephucukileyo yokubonisa inqununu yesasikolo ukuba iphazamile, futhi bendizosebenzisa amalungelo wam, ndiqale kwiinkosi zesizwe sakwaXhosa ndicele amazwi enkuthazo. Imbi into yokuba kuhlekelwe into engeyiyo kulo Mzansti….tsssiiii. Yonke nje into eyenziwa eMzantsi idom, iyahlekelwa, lisiko lamadoda akwaXhosa eli, asiyonto ekunovelwe kwenziwe isketch ngayo.” Anonymous

“It’s broken, it’s broken, let it be fixed. If I were a Xhosa man, I would look for a civilized way to show the school principal that he is wrong, and I would exercise my rights, starting with the chiefs of the Xhosa tribe and asking for words of encouragement. In South Africa everything is seen as a joke, this is ridiculous. This is the custom of Xhosa men; it is not something that should be made as a play-act”. Anonymous

“What were their parents thinking when they allowed their kids to go to school looking like this, and how do teachers allow this? There are things to play with; not this. People will never see anything wrong with this because things are no longer rebuked. We only rebuke when something results in death”. Anonymous