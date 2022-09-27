Rhodes hosts ‘imaginary’ Fifa World Cup 2022

By TOTO TSARNEBA

SRC sport and societies councillor Asanda Bongumusa Kubheka organised a fantasy footfall tournament to celebrate the 2022 Fifa World Cup and Heritage Day.

“As we are approaching exams, I thought let’s all do some Jell-O shots and finish the year off with a bang,” he said.

“I enjoyed seeing people who came wearing their traditional attires and realise that Rhodes is a diverse university indeed,” he said.

Rhodes students in their traditional attire. From left: S’phephile Mthembu, Mfanelo Mkhungo and Amahle Molose. Photo: Toto Tsarneba

“Thanks to the 2022 SRC, especially former SRC sport and societies councillor Masithembe Sazanethe, Rhodes University Sports Admin, the Counselling Centre, the International Office, and Rhodes Music Radio for providing us with their sound, which allowed me to commentate!” he said.

Asanda Bongumusa Kubheka, sports and societies councillor at Rhodes University. Photo: Toto Tsarneba.

“I don’t think this has ever been done before – we made our own Fifa World Cup, even though Bafana Bafana is not a qualifier,” he said.

The imaginary World Cup allowed Rhodes players from different residences to experience their own fantasy game world by representing different countries.

Ingulube FC (representing Belgium) took the top prize in their 3-2 victory over the Founders House (representing Denmark).

Ingulube FC (Belgium). Photo. Toto Tsarneba.

Ingulube captain Nhlakanipho Buthelezi congratulated one of his players, Senzo Mlaba, who was awarded the golden boot.

Buthelezi said their victory didn’t necessarily mean Belgium would win the World Cup!

Nhlakanipho Buthelezi Ingulube FC (Belgium) captain and the tournament’s best defender. Photo: Toto Tsaneba.

The opening match of the 2022 World Cup will be held on 21 November in Qatar – with the final game on 18 December.

Schedule for World Cup 2022