Scotts Farm petition lights the way

By LIKHAPHA THAATHAA

Many Scotts Farm street lights are burning again after Makana Speaker Mthuthuzeli Matyumza responded to a residents’ petition.

According to Ward 4 councillor Geoff Embling, over 600 residents signed the petition in June with their full names, ID numbers, and addresses.

The petition included a questionnaire, which illuminated the fact that a substantial number of lights on Scotts Farm streets had not worked for as long as three years.

Matyumza attended a successful public meeting in Scotts Farm on 13 September along with the infrastructure portfolio chair, the electricity manager, and several residents.

Ward 4 committee members were delighted to report that many Scotts Farm street lights were working again but urged the municipality to fix all the street lights in their area.

According to Chief Jessica Walton, the considerable number of defective street lights in Scotts Farm compromised the safety of communities. “It is unsafe for people who walk at night from work,” Walton said.

Some street lights are working but are dull. “Fitchat Street has weak lights, and Trotter Street and Eyre Street do not have lights at all,” she said.

Embling said the electricity department would work on the rest of the lights following a schedule.