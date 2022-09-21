Can you help this gymnast represent EP in Tshwane?

By SIVE FAITH GINYA

A level 4 gymnast, Siyolise Baxana, 13, and her parents are appealing to Makhandans to help them raise funds for her upcoming trip to the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Games in Tshwane from 30 September to 4 October.

Baxana will represent the Eastern Cape at the games, but the family said they needed assistance with accommodation, food, transport, and the required team tracksuit.

Siyolise Baxana in action. Photo: Supplied

Baxana is a passionate, medal-winning member of the Grahamstown Rhythmic Gymnastics. She is a Grade 7 learner at Victoria Primary School, where she also plays netball.

Four of the many medals won by the 13-year-old. Photo: Supplied

Evidence of the victories of Siyolise Baxana. Photo: Supplied

She recently won one silver and three bronze medals at the gymnastic trial games, which led to her selection to be a participant in the national games.

Siyolise’s mother, Bongiwe Mtombo, is a domestic worker. “I solely depend on my wages, failing me to meet my daughter’s needs, “Mtombo said.

Siyolise’s talent and flexibility as a gymnast were first identified by her creche teacher when she was four. Later, in 2019, she started participating in the sport with financial support from her mother’s employer.

Baxana said she would be very disappointed to miss out on this great opportunity to represent Makhanda and Eastern Cape at the national games.

You can send a monetary donation to the following account number: Capitec: 1911324452 (Bongiwe Mtombo). Or you can contact Siyolise Baxana’s parents on 064 885 8284/ 078 415 6488.