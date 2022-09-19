Heritage Day Fun Run will raise funds for Tuksie Trust

A Heritage Day Fun Run to raise funds for disadvantaged learners will be held at 7 am on Saturday at the Rhodes University Great Field.

Funds will be managed by the Tuksie Educational Trust Fund, launched earlier this year in the name of Makhandan Felicia Ngeniswa Mbebetho-Nkwinti, better known as Tuksie.

Felicia Ngeniswa Mbebetho-Nkwinti

Ma Tuksie away in December 2020. She started her career in Makhanda, later becoming a principal and isiXhosa educator at Leap Mathematics and Science School in Cape Town. Family members decided to set up a trust fund to honour her legacy of educational excellence, especially in disadvantaged schools.

Funds will be used to provide learners with uniforms and stationery.

Tickets are available for R50 at Webtickets.co.za. Pay online or in a Pick n Pay store.