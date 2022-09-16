Haarhof bags Player of the Season for Willows

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Classy batsman Cariston Haarhof scooped most of the awards at the Annual Willows Cricket Club’s Awards Ceremony Dinner on Friday Evening. The Prestigious Event took place at Goldrush Bingo and was once again a huge success.

The glamorous event was well attended by club members, former players, special guests, sponsors and parents.

Haarhof received the most important award of the evening, Player of the Season, and was named the club’s Best Player. Haarhof also walked away with the Best Batsman and was honoured for his remarkable and outstanding performances the past season – and deservedly so. He was in sublime form for both Willows and the EP Rural side and was recently honoured at the GCB Awards.

Newly appointed Eastern Province Cricket Board (EPCB) President Leon Coetzee was the guest speaker at the event, handed out some of the awards, and conducted the AGM elections as Electoral Officer.

AWARD WINNERS

The Song Long – Player of the Season: Cariston Haarhof Auto Clinic – Best All Rounder: Marquin Loutz KS Auto – Best Batsman: Cariston Haarhof Carara – Best Bowler: Marquin Loutz KS Auto – Best T20 Player: Abner Accom Seaflight – Best Pineapple Tournament Player: Liam Agnew Leon Coetzee – Most Promising Player: Christiano Jasson Davies Optometrist – EP Rural Grahamstown XI: Ruwayne Brooks, Duane Brown, Tando Ngcete, Cariston Haarhof, Liam Agnew

8.1 Just Milk – EP Rural U/17: Christiano Jasson Certificate of Appreciation: Davies Optometrist, KS Auto, EC’s Fit n Go, Goldrush, Pick n Pay, Seaflight, Sean Long, Just Milk, Leon Coetzee, Kingswood College EC’s Fit n Go – Most Improved Player: Eldrich George

Willows also elected its office bearers on the night to serve on the board for the 2022/2023 cricket season. They are:

President – Jannie Coltman Vice President – Xanephan May Secretary/PRO – Chesley Daniels Treasurer – Seviano Jasson Additional Members – Antonio May and Melville Daniels Captain – Seviano Jasson Vice Captain – Tando Ngcete Team Manager – Antonio May

The Club also thanked all the sponsors who made the successful event possible:

Dr Davies Optometrist, KS Auto, EC’s Fit & GO, Just Milk, Carara Agro Processing Services, Kingswood College, Goldrush, Pick n Pay, Seaflight Fisheries, Sean Long, Leon Coetzee, Auto Clinic.