What’s on – 16-22 September

A big shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.
FRIDAY 16 SEPTEMBER
Boat Race on The Kowie
Organised by Round Table Port Alfred
Varsity regatta
Live entertainment and DJs on the riverbank
Food stalls and bar. Zero glass policy.
Out-of-town visitors are encouraged to camp on site
08:30 – late
https://www.quicket.co.za/events/184670-boat-race-on-the-kowie/?utm_source=EventPage&utm_medium=Sharebox&utm_campaign=&ref=event-page-share
From R80
Dassie Dash
Hosted by GBS Mutual Bank, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners
Miles for Meals 2022
Relay teams of 4 – 2.4km x 4
For children, business teams, and joggers
16:00
Entry fee: Adults R25 Children R10
“The Ups and Downs of the First municipality (1862 – 67) in Grahamstown” – Fleur Way Jones
An amusing account of the dealings of the original municipality of Grahamstown
An Historical Society monthly meeting
@ The Albany Club, 114 High Street
17:30 for 18:00
New members and visitors welcome
Cash bar and snacks available
Contact Gill Wylie 0729124294
Geoffrey Diver, African Melodic Remedies, and Icala
Acapella, Desert Blues, Jazz Fusion, Kasi Soul, & Neo Soul
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
19:00
R30
Live Music with Shan
R & B, Adult Contemporary, and Pop
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
_____
SATURDAY 17 SEPTEMBER
GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon
Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners
Miles for Meals 2022
Starts @ Graeme 07:00 (arrive early)
Entry fee R120
https://grahamstownsunsetrotary.org/gbs-mutual-bank-mountain-drive-half-marathon/
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Boat Race on The Kowie
Organised by Round Table Port Alfred
Varsity regatta
Live entertainment and DJs on the riverbank
Food stalls and bar. Zero glass policy.
Out-of-town visitors are encouraged to camp on site
08:30 – late
https://www.quicket.co.za/events/184670-boat-race-on-the-kowie/?utm_source=EventPage&utm_medium=Sharebox&utm_campaign=&ref=event-page-share
From R80
Makhanda Chess Tournament
(Development – primary schools only)
Presented by Sewelo Chess Academy
Prizes to be won
@ CM Vellem Primary School, Daniels Street
10:00
Time control 30/30 5 rounds
Free registration contact 0638895990
3rd Organ Crawl Concert
Red Café Discounted rates 12:30
Concert starts 14:00 @ Rhodes University Chapel, then St. Andrew’s College and finally Kingswood College
Free entry. Donations welcome.
______
SUNDAY 18 SEPTEMBER
Undead Generation
Winners of a Blue Standard Bank Ovation Award 2022
Live and Acoustic, Punk Fusion
@ Fish Finder, 6 Buffelsfontein, Mount Pleasant, Gqeberha (P.E)
12:30
Free entry
______
TUESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Buddhist Meditation Group
*(Trial run – different day and time)
Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting
@ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house)
18:00 – 19:00
Contact Alex 0832618952
Free entry
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
______
WEDNESDAY 21 SEPTEMBER
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
(Very popular. Get there early)
Free entry
______
THURSDAY 22 SEPTEMBER
U3A
Large range of bird species in the area – Lynette Rudman (bird expert)
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
Cover R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Launch: “Thicket” by Harry Owen (of Reddit’s fame)
Poetry collection
Copies sold at the special launch price of R200
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
17:30 for 18:00
_______
COMING SOON:
Saturday, 24 September – Makhanda Fun Run. Hosted by Rhodes University and Castle Lite. Cash bar, braai meat, food stall, and jumping castle. Starts @ The Great Field, Rhodes University. 07:00. Adults: R50 Children: free. Book at Webtickets. Pay online or in-store at Pick n Pay
Saturday, 24 September – Thicket Festival: Talks @ The Ploughman, Bathurst. 10:00
Lantern Parade/ Fun Walk. Meet @ Lara’s Eatery – Pig and Whistle. 18:00.
Saturday, 24 September – Sip n Paint. Untamed Edition. Live band and poetry. Complimentary glass of wine/ sparkling wine @ Mi Casa, High Street. R100 per person. R150 for two people. RSVP 0644196709 / 0648128300 / 0731506275 (very popular – book early)
Sunday, 25 September – Thicket Festival: @ Sunday Bathurst Market. Medicinal thicket plants, etc. 09:00 – 12:00.
Bathurst Commonage guided walk with Monty Roodt. Meet @ Bathurst Arms 10:00.
Music @ The Mill (mostly birdsong) 15:00
Sunday, 25 September – Symphony Concert. Rhodes University Orchestra in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University Symphony. Mendelssohn, Elgar, Beethoven, Mozart/ Catalani, Dvorak, and the premiere of a new composition: Moments for Orchestra by the young South African composer, Artur Feder, featuring local uhadi player, Zanethemba Mdyogolo @ Guy Butler Hall, The Monument.14:30 – 16:00. Tickets available at the door R100 Adults, R50 Concessions, R20 students (Free for Music Students), Block bookings R40. Pre-bookings: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za
Saturday, 1 October – ‘Ukubuya Kwelanga’ – Khnysa + the Light. The Return of the Sun: Spring Equinox Tour (EC). Amandla Akhona. Sandla Somphefumlo. Wandile Hlamvana. Xhanti Nokwali. @ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road. 16:00 – 19:00. Early bird R100. At the door R150. Webtickets/ PnP. Book online, pay in store. Limited tickets at the door. https://webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1518502954
BEHIND-THE-SCENES:
Calling all vendors – Market on Saturday,1 October. Food. Friends. Family. Fun. @ P.J. Olivier Hoërskool, 09:00 – 14:00. If you’d like to put up a stall, contact Ilze Curling 0761513050