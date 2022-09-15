What’s on – 16-22 September

A big shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.

FRIDAY 16 SEPTEMBER

Boat Race on The Kowie

Organised by Round Table Port Alfred

Varsity regatta

Live entertainment and DJs on the riverbank

Food stalls and bar. Zero glass policy.

Out-of-town visitors are encouraged to camp on site

08:30 – late

https://www.quicket.co.za/events/184670-boat-race-on-the-kowie/?utm_source=EventPage&utm_medium=Sharebox&utm_campaign=&ref=event-page-share

From R80

Dassie Dash

Hosted by GBS Mutual Bank, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners

Miles for Meals 2022

Relay teams of 4 – 2.4km x 4

For children, business teams, and joggers

16:00

Entry fee: Adults R25 Children R10

“The Ups and Downs of the First municipality (1862 – 67) in Grahamstown” – Fleur Way Jones

An amusing account of the dealings of the original municipality of Grahamstown

An Historical Society monthly meeting

@ The Albany Club, 114 High Street

17:30 for 18:00

New members and visitors welcome

Cash bar and snacks available

Contact Gill Wylie 0729124294

Geoffrey Diver, African Melodic Remedies, and Icala

Acapella, Desert Blues, Jazz Fusion, Kasi Soul, & Neo Soul

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

19:00

R30

Live Music with Shan

R & B, Adult Contemporary, and Pop

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

_____

SATURDAY 17 SEPTEMBER

GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners

Miles for Meals 2022

Starts @ Graeme 07:00 (arrive early)

Entry fee R120

https://grahamstownsunsetrotary.org/gbs-mutual-bank-mountain-drive-half-marathon/

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Makhanda Chess Tournament

(Development – primary schools only)

Presented by Sewelo Chess Academy

Prizes to be won

@ CM Vellem Primary School, Daniels Street

10:00

Time control 30/30 5 rounds

Free registration contact 0638895990

3rd Organ Crawl Concert

Red Café Discounted rates 12:30

Concert starts 14:00 @ Rhodes University Chapel, then St. Andrew’s College and finally Kingswood College

Free entry. Donations welcome.

______

SUNDAY 18 SEPTEMBER

Undead Generation

Winners of a Blue Standard Bank Ovation Award 2022

Live and Acoustic, Punk Fusion

@ Fish Finder, 6 Buffelsfontein, Mount Pleasant, Gqeberha (P.E)

12:30

Free entry

______

TUESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Buddhist Meditation Group

*(Trial run – different day and time)

Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting

@ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house)

18:00 – 19:00

Contact Alex 0832618952

Free entry

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

______

WEDNESDAY 21 SEPTEMBER

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

(Very popular. Get there early)

Free entry

______

THURSDAY 22 SEPTEMBER

U3A

Large range of bird species in the area – Lynette Rudman (bird expert)

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

Cover R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Launch: “Thicket” by Harry Owen (of Reddit’s fame)

Poetry collection

Copies sold at the special launch price of R200

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

17:30 for 18:00

_______

COMING SOON:

Saturday, 24 September – Makhanda Fun Run. Hosted by Rhodes University and Castle Lite. Cash bar, braai meat, food stall, and jumping castle. Starts @ The Great Field, Rhodes University. 07:00. Adults: R50 Children: free. Book at Webtickets. Pay online or in-store at Pick n Pay

Saturday, 24 September – Thicket Festival: Talks @ The Ploughman, Bathurst. 10:00

Lantern Parade/ Fun Walk. Meet @ Lara’s Eatery – Pig and Whistle. 18:00.

Saturday, 24 September – Sip n Paint. Untamed Edition. Live band and poetry. Complimentary glass of wine/ sparkling wine @ Mi Casa, High Street. R100 per person. R150 for two people. RSVP 0644196709 / 0648128300 / 0731506275 (very popular – book early)

Sunday, 25 September – Thicket Festival: @ Sunday Bathurst Market. Medicinal thicket plants, etc. 09:00 – 12:00.

Bathurst Commonage guided walk with Monty Roodt. Meet @ Bathurst Arms 10:00.

Music @ The Mill (mostly birdsong) 15:00

Sunday, 25 September – Symphony Concert. Rhodes University Orchestra in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University Symphony. Mendelssohn, Elgar, Beethoven, Mozart/ Catalani, Dvorak, and the premiere of a new composition: Moments for Orchestra by the young South African composer, Artur Feder, featuring local uhadi player, Zanethemba Mdyogolo @ Guy Butler Hall, The Monument.14:30 – 16:00. Tickets available at the door R100 Adults, R50 Concessions, R20 students (Free for Music Students), Block bookings R40. Pre-bookings: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za

Saturday, 1 October – ‘Ukubuya Kwelanga’ – Khnysa + the Light. The Return of the Sun: Spring Equinox Tour (EC). Amandla Akhona. Sandla Somphefumlo. Wandile Hlamvana. Xhanti Nokwali. @ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road. 16:00 – 19:00. Early bird R100. At the door R150. Webtickets/ PnP. Book online, pay in store. Limited tickets at the door. https://webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1518502954

BEHIND-THE-SCENES:

Calling all vendors – Market on Saturday,1 October. Food. Friends. Family. Fun. @ P.J. Olivier Hoërskool, 09:00 – 14:00. If you’d like to put up a stall, contact Ilze Curling 0761513050