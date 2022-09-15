Weekly rainfall report – 8-14 September

Jim Cambray reported just 1.9mm of rain in Park Road for the week of 8-14 September. Paul Maylam recorded a fraction more, 2.3mm, in Cathcart Street.

Temperatures ranged from 8.5C to 27C for the week.

September has been a month thus far, but over four days from 17-20 September, 30mm or more of rain is expected over the whole of the Eastern Cape south of the escarpment, according to Garth Sampson of the SA Weather Service.

Higher rainfall amounts are expected along the coast, between 50-100mm over the four days.

The impacts of the heavier rainfall in places will only be experienced from Sunday onwards and could include some very localized flooding, but the official warning will be sent out closer to the time, Sampson said.

The Gqeberha catchment area (the Langkloof) should generally receive rainfall of less than 50mm over the period – not enough to break the drought, but it will provide some relief.

Over the interior, there will be a sudden drop in temperature from Sunday to Monday.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday will be around 20C, then drop to around 10C on Monday.

This will affect small stock farmers.

Rain conditions will clear rapidly from Tuesday onwards, Sampson said.