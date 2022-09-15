Nedbank Cup is back with a bang

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

All roads will lead to the home of local football JD Dlepu stadium this Saturday for the Nedbank Cup preliminary round clashes.

First up will be last season’s strugglers Jacaranda Aces against Friendly City from neighbouring Alicedale. Abachathazi will cut their work out in this encounter as Friendly City is no pushover, and they enjoy playing against local sides. These two will square off in the lunchtime kick-off.

Following up at 3 pm will be the much anticipated local derby as overwhelming favourites Maru hosts newly promoted City Pirates. The derby will be a big test for the Pirates’ young side, and this will show if they are now ready for the big stage or not.

Maru will like to stamp their authority in this game and send a strong message to the other participants. Pirates’ defence will have to be on top of their game if they are to stop Maru’s attacking prowess.

Local football lovers will come in numbers to watch this mouth-watering clash which is expected to produce fireworks.

The winners of these two encounters will face each other on heritage day (Saturday, 24 September).