Dibashe Scrapyard car burning fire contained and no one injured 

By LINDA MKAZA

Makhanda firefighters contained and eventually extinguished fire at scrap metal dealership, Dibashe Scrap, in Kingswood area and no one was injured.

Scrapyard employee Bongani January, first noticed the fire and informed the manager Mbulelo Samela who called the Makana Municipality firefighers.

Vehicles burning as firefighters contain fire. Photo: Linda Mkaza

“The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment and further investigation is needed,” said firefighter supervisor George Mankayi.

Neighbouring business Buttrich-sand-stone-blocks employee Manie Noppe said he saw the small flames which eventually got out of hand but did not affect their business.

Member of the sector 2 Neighbourhood Watch Anton Kiewits, was on his way from work when he noticed the smoke.

Cars burning. Photo: Linda Mkaza