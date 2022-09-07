Driven by passion

By JADE RHODE

She wears a reddish hoodie over a black polo neck paired with black tights. Her attire is indistinguishable from her personality, a sense of warmth. This is just the way you would want your driving instructor to be.

Anna-Maré Herselman is the owner and founder of Ladies 1st Driving School, established in 2014. Born in Caledon, Anna-Maré moved to Makhanda in 2003 to be closer to her family after her father’s passing. Her fun-loving spirit and patience allow her to enjoy working with others, which, she says, would be a waste in an office job! Coupled with her passion for driving and vehicles, working as a driving instructor was the perfect route.

Anna-Maré Herselman’s vision in life is clear. Photo: Jade Rhode

After leaving her job as a driving instructor in 2012, Herselman tried her best to make the most out of working as an office administrator. However, ignoring her goal to become a business owner was not possible. With her husband and family’s continuous support and enjoyment of teaching others to drive, Herselman pursued her passion. And after sorting through many names, she finally settled on Ladies 1st.

It is now eight years later, but it’s been tough running a business. Due to Covid-19, Ladies 1st has taken quite a knock. To earn extra money, Herselman works as a relief manager at a guest house from time to time. However, this determined business owner does not let the troubles get her down, thanks to her positivity and motivation.

Best passenger – You can count on Anna-Maré Herselman as your number one supporter. Photo: Jade Rhode

As a woman driving instructor, Herselman faces no discrimination and notes that competition between the different driving schools is good. They all understand what each of their businesses is going through – including the physical demands of sitting in a car all day.

As a way of coping, Herselman tries not to tense herself up during lessons to avoid straining her body. After years of doing this work, her body has gotten used to it. She walks and cycles at least once a week and practices yoga every second day.