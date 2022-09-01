Dr Davies Optometrists celebrate a second 30th birthday

By JACKIE GROVÉ

Thursday 1 September, was not only the first day of Spring but also a special anniversary for Dr Davies Optometrists who celebrated their “second 30th Birthday”.

Due to Covid-19, they could not celebrate their 30th birthday. So, their 32nd birthday was celebrated as their second 30th birthday.

A giant cake and doughnuts were handed out to the community to celebrate their anniversary and to make community members aware that Dr Davies runs an eye clinic on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings to help people who cannot afford private eye care.

Doughnuts were handed out with the message, “Donut forget to have your eyes examined regularly!” ahead of World Eye Care Awareness Month, which runs from 21 September to 18 October.