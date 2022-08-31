Corruption is destroying us

By LUNGILE MXUBE

We have lost many corruption whistle-blowers whose killers are still at large.

I have long wondered why the police take so long to conclude these investigations. But, when corruption is taking place right inside the SAPS, especially amongst the top corps, who will protect us against these criminals and enemies of the people?

A recent scandal in Gauteng involved former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahane, deputy commissioner Bonang Mngwenya and six other top police officers in a corrupt tender for the supply of blue lights and sirens in the Gauteng SAPS.

The Hawks secured a court order to attach 19 exclusive properties, 115 expensive cars, and three trucks belonging to Khomotso Phahlane and the other six accused senior police officers and a service provider.

R65 million was already paid to the service provider, with massive cash kickbacks paid to more than six senior police officers to manipulate the tender.

The police badge is supposed to be a badge of honour. The oath taken by public representatives and those in the public service is supposed to be a constant reminder that one never feeds oneself from resources meant for the public good.

We are expected to open corruption cases with the police. But to whom should the public turn when the police are the perpetrators of corruption? This scandal has seriously damaged public confidence in the police.

South Africa needs a corruption ombudsman, an independent Chapter 9 anti-corruption commission with judicial powers to prosecute corruption cases with a specialized court focusing on corruption cases.

Corruption is a national crisis, but we can start locally to strengthen our fight against it.

Loyal, committed, selfless patriots should come forward as Anti-Corruption Brigades and focus on this serious work. Corruption kills the economy and our communities because resources that were supposed to uplift communities end up in the pockets of corrupt predators.

Corruption destroys investor confidence and chases away investment. It is another coronavirus and requires the same vigour and commitment we displayed during the pandemic.

The ANC has elevated corruption in South Africa into a lucrative industry. With Phala-Phala hanging over his head, President Cyril Ramaposa has added to the corrupt legacy of former President Zuma, which bankrupted our country.

We are a cursed nation. Despite overwhelming evidence, no one listens and takes action against corruption in Makana.

Makana is a microcosm of the crisis we face with corrupt patronage from the local to national levels.

One significant weakness derailing the good fight against corruption is the deficiency of quality leadership within the civic and communities.