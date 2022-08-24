Spelling bees take the sting out of winter

By NOLWAKHE YVONNE YVESLIGHT SEWELO

Cold, rainy weather did not deter dedicated learners from turning out in numbers in their warm winter jackets for another spelling bee on 20 August.

Enzokuhle Bekwa from George Dickerson Primary) took first prize, followed by Khazimla George

from the same school in second.

Lisa Mtipa from Grahamstown Primary) took third place. Jaylice Fritz and Ntombizandile Skere volunteered to serve as judges.

Parents and peers supported their children despite the icy weather.

YvelightMuse sponsored the prices and Ms Deana (Principal at Bumble Bee) assisted with some equipment.

Thanks to the manager of Fingo Library, Ms Zandi, for the venue.

All interested local Grade 6 and 7 primary school learners can send a WhatsApp on 083 2777 596 and get their spelling words for the next term, focusing on Afrikaans and IsiXhosa.