The women in the little green house

Hi-Tec security guard Ncedeka Fikizolo sits next to or in the little faded green house, observing her world on Rhodes campus as she has done for the past nine years. “My job requires me to be visible to students all the time even though they never actually see me. My presence provides reassurance,” she says. Her mantra is never to try to be a hero but always to remember that a student’s safety comes first. So it feels nice to get home where the babble of walkie-talkie noise is replaced by the chatter and laughter of her children. And where she is seen. Words: Bukamuso Sebata Photo: Mandisa Kona