Coping with anxiety

By SHANNON SKAE, health and life coach at Revive with Shan

According to the World Health Organisation approximately 264 million people worldwide suffer from anxiety. This is higher in women than in men. It is therefore vital for the population to know how to handle anxiety.

Here are some tips and tricks to manage your anxiety:

Tip one: The most basic tip would be to make sure you get enough sleep, and that you try to have a good night’s sleep as well.

Tip two: eating healthy really helps you to manage your anxiety so make sure you eat lots of fruit and vegetables.

Tip three: being active and exercising really helps to manage anxiety. Make sure you walk often in the day, and try to do yoga, Pilates, CrossFit, or any other sport you enjoy.

Tip four: know your triggers. It is important to know what triggers you into having anxiety attacks, or what heightens your anxiety. This allows you to avoid this situation or put the correct coping skills in place when you are triggered.

Tip five: deep breathing. This is an important step if you are feeling anxious. Try the 5-5-7 breath, which means breathing in for five counts, hold for five counts, and breathe out or seven counts.

Tip six: set a timer and take five minutes to write down everything that is causing you anxiety. This helps you to see it on paper and takes it out of your head.

Tip seven: journal your thoughts.

Tip eight: download a meditation app.

Tip nine: take an hour out of your day to focus on yourself and use this to do relaxation techniques. For example, facials, massages etc.

Tip ten: focus on the things you can control and not the things you can’t.

Whatever you do, just remember that it is okay to feel anxious, especially if things seem overwhelming to you. If you need to and you feel your anxiety is severely impacting your life, seek help from a psychiatrist, psychologist, or a health and/or life coach.