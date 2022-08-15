Two arrested for possession of stolen bakkie

By STAFF REPORTER

Two men are behind bars after being arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle near Makhanda on Saturday night, 13 August.

South African Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said around 11.30 pm, members from Visible Policing and Highway Patrol were patrolling the N2 near Makhanda when they noticed a blue Ford bakkie driving at high speed.

They pulled the vehicle off the road, and a preliminary investigation revealed that the bakkie had been stolen on Mount Road. The two occupants were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

“Police detectives from the specialised Vehicle Identification and Safeguard Unit have taken over the investigation,” Nkohli said.

The two men, aged 31 and 58, appeared in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on Monday, 15 August, on a charge of possession of the stolen property.