What’s on – 12-19 August

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events for these listings.
FRIDAY 12 AUGUST
Brookshaw Home Annual General Meeting
@ Brookshaw Home Woodville Dining Hall, 9 Donkin Street
13:45
Persons wishing to attend should please confirm attendance with the office on 0466224522 or brookshaw@imaginet.co.za
Live Music with Julie Baker
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Senior Oat
Deep Soulful House
@ Mi Casa, 135 New Street
R100
Tinashe +27648128300
_____
SATURDAY 13 AUGUST
W.O.W Men’s Breakfast
The Upper Room Ministry
@ Wesley Methodist Church Hall, corner Market Street and York Street
07:45
R90
Ev. Jen 0832044456
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Snare Clean Up
Cul-de-Sac at the Espin Drive, Oatlands North
14:00
Bring wire-cutters, water, and sun protection
For more information, join “The Snare Clean-Up Crew Makhanda” Facebook group.
Free entry
Vocal Explosion Vol. 2. Presented by Grand Twist Entertainment
Featuring: Shannae, Stayela, Soulbts, Martinino, & Thembie
Fusion of Contemporary, Electro and African Traditional
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:00 – 22:00
Cover: R20
Tickets 0630728030 / 0786116485
______
TUESDAY 16 AUGUST
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
______
WEDNESDAY 17 AUGUST
Buddhist Meditation Group
Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting
@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)
19:00 – 20:00
Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952
Free entry
______
THURSDAY 18 AUGUST
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Acoustic Café
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30
R20/ Concessions R15
_______
COMING SOON:
20 August – 1st Organ Crawl Concert. Organists: Mr Christiaan Carstens and Prof. Albert Troskie @ St. Bartholomew’s Church (Market Street) 14:00 and The Wesley Methodist Church (Market Street). Free entry. Donations welcome.
27 August – Christ Church Stoep Sale. Wors rolls, pancakes, books, plants, miniature Spring gifts, and candy floss. @ Grahamstown Properties (next to FNB), Peppergrove Mall. Free entry.
17 September – GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners. Miles for Meals 2022. https://grahamstownsunsetrotary.org/gbs-mutual-bank-mountain-drive-half-marathon/