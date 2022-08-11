What’s on – 12-19 August

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events for these listings.

FRIDAY 12 AUGUST

Brookshaw Home Annual General Meeting

@ Brookshaw Home Woodville Dining Hall, 9 Donkin Street

13:45

Persons wishing to attend should please confirm attendance with the office on 0466224522 or brookshaw@imaginet.co.za

Live Music with Julie Baker

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Senior Oat

Deep Soulful House

@ Mi Casa, 135 New Street

R100

Tinashe +27648128300

_____

SATURDAY 13 AUGUST

W.O.W Men’s Breakfast

The Upper Room Ministry

@ Wesley Methodist Church Hall, corner Market Street and York Street

07:45

R90

Ev. Jen 0832044456

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Snare Clean Up

Cul-de-Sac at the Espin Drive, Oatlands North

14:00

Bring wire-cutters, water, and sun protection

For more information, join “The Snare Clean-Up Crew Makhanda” Facebook group.

Free entry

Vocal Explosion Vol. 2. Presented by Grand Twist Entertainment

Featuring: Shannae, Stayela, Soulbts, Martinino, & Thembie

Fusion of Contemporary, Electro and African Traditional

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:00 – 22:00

Cover: R20

Tickets 0630728030 / 0786116485

______

TUESDAY 16 AUGUST

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

______

WEDNESDAY 17 AUGUST

Buddhist Meditation Group

Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting

@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)

19:00 – 20:00

Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952

Free entry

______

THURSDAY 18 AUGUST

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Acoustic Café

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30

R20/ Concessions R15

_______

COMING SOON:

20 August – 1st Organ Crawl Concert. Organists: Mr Christiaan Carstens and Prof. Albert Troskie @ St. Bartholomew’s Church (Market Street) 14:00 and The Wesley Methodist Church (Market Street). Free entry. Donations welcome.

27 August – Christ Church Stoep Sale. Wors rolls, pancakes, books, plants, miniature Spring gifts, and candy floss. @ Grahamstown Properties (next to FNB), Peppergrove Mall. Free entry.

17 September – GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners. Miles for Meals 2022. https://grahamstownsunsetrotary.org/gbs-mutual-bank-mountain-drive-half-marathon/