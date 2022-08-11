Weekly rainfall report – 4-10 August

Jim Cambray reported a welcome 19.7mm of rain in Park Road for the week 4-10 August 2022.

Paul Maylam measured 15.3 mm for Cathcart Street, while Robin Stobbs captured 12mm in Grant Street.

Port Alfred business owners and residents were left mopping up early on Monday, August 8, after heavy overnight rain. According to the South African Weather Service, overnight rain was 71.6 mm.

Long-range predictions for above-average rain in the Makana district in October and November remain positive.

Temperatures ranged from 8 to 21C for the week.