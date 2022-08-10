Help FAMSA support women in need

By LIKHAPHA THAATHAA

As part of its community outreach program, Families South Africa (FAMSA) Grahamstown/ Makhanda, together with a group of six Journalism and Media Studies (JMS) students at Rhodes University, launched a funding campaign on Women’s Day.

As part of this initiative, the group has launched the ‘Break the Silence’ video https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChC3ii4IGOM/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y on the famsa_grahamstown Instagram page.

The group has also created a go fund me link https://gogetfunding.com/famsa-makhanda/ where people can assist financially. Citizens and private companies can donate as little as R5 to FAMSA Grahamstown.

The organisation’s mission stresses the significance of the healthy and practical relationship between families, partners, parents, children, and friends. FAMSA Grahamstown social worker Sive Mafane said they offer confidential counselling for individuals, couples, and families.

FAMSA Grahamstown creates awareness about the multiple types of abuse, the cycle of abuse, and available resources.

The organisation offers:

Relationship counselling;

Divorce counselling;

Parent-child counselling;

Premarital counselling;

Rape survivors counselling;

HIV/AIDS counselling.

The organisation also holds child abuse, domestic violence, and rape workshops.