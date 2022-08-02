All teams thirsty for success

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makana LFA’s First Division is reaching its conclusion, with the title contenders showing their intentions.

Stream A log leaders Black Stars cemented their position as they defeated Sophia Stars and Young Stars 2-0 and 3-0, respectively. Young Stars thrashed Maru Academy by five unanswered goals while African Spears defeated Young Ones 3-1.

Black Stars (in white) against Sophia Stars (in sky blue). Photo: Chris Totobela

It was a good weekend for Santos FC, who had a rocky start to the season as they collected all points against Jacaranda Academy and Young Ones by 4-0 and 4-1, respectively.

On Sunday, the battle of the South African Breweries Regional League (SAB) club’s academies continued, with Maru completing a double over their rivals with an impressive 3-1 defeat. Sophia Stars redeemed themselves with a 4-1 victory over African Spears.

It was a tough weekend for Stream B log leaders Golden Eagles as they threw away an early lead on Saturday, losing 2-4 to Eagles, and played to a three-all draw with Vukani Anchors on Sunday.

Golden Brothers beat Leicester City and Rising Stars 4-2 and 7-1, respectively. Seven Stars edged Vukani Anchors 3-2 while Rising Stars defeated Rieby United 2-0. On Sunday, Leicester City held the Eagles to a one-all draw as Rieby United and Seven Stars played to a three-all draw.

Buhlebenkosi Faku of Golden Brothers on the attack against Leicester City. Photo: Chris Totobela

Only a miracle or an unforeseen error will stop Black Stars and Golden Eagles from gaining promotion to the Premier Division. Still, fans can expect anything regarding the log with the recent outcry about cheating. Makana LFA competitions officer Akona Heshu again made it clear that drastic action might be taken against offending teams, leading to changes in the final log standings.