Rhodes to host fun run on Heritage Day

By OVAYO MILISA NOVUKELA

On 24 September, Rhodes University will host the Makhanda Fun Run at the Rhodes University Great Fields. This will be the first annual event of its kind to celebrate Heritage Day in Makhanda.

The event’s main organiser, who would like to remain anonymous, said the event would bring excitement and joy to the people of Makhanda.

“This is a one-of-a-kind fun event that we plan to host annually to bring together friends and family,” he said. He promised food, a cash bar, a braai section and a jumping castle for the children.

Given South Africa’s diverse cultural setting, being able to express individual cultures is essential, added the organiser, who said the beverage brand Castle Lite would sponsor the event.

All profits and ticket sales will head to a local educational charity that will distribute uniforms and stationary to disadvantaged schools in and around Makhanda.

Tickets are available at www.webtickets.co.za and Pick ‘n Pay at R40 per adult, and children enter free of charge.