Kingswood cares

Dear editor,

River Rescue says a huge “Thank you” to the Kingswood students who donned boots and gloves and literally mucked in to clean the river tributary just below Mary Waters High School on 15 July 2022.

Some students had worked there some weeks before and were dismayed that the streambed was once again filled with litter. Nevertheless, they set to, tackled the mess, and worked non-stop, filling 10 HUGE yellow bags and really making a difference.

Cleaning the Makhanda watercourses can be depressing – it’s like housework for the planet and needs to be repeated until people see what difference it makes. But … if you care for something, you look after it, and the Kingswood team ACTED out that care, didn’t just talk about it. Their commitment was real, not just sentimental mouth music.

To do something worthwhile when you’re feeling disheartened about it is an act of courage, an act of love, a measure of maturity.

Truly, the real activists in any community – the people who make a difference – are those who look to see what must be done, and then DO it. This group DID it!

Uthando lwemilambo,

Helen Holleman

River Rescue