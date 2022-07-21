What’s on – 23-28 July

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events for these listings.
FRIDAY 22 JULY
Brendan Peyper
Popular, heartthrob Afrikaans singer/ songwriter/ guitarist performs ballads, Sokkie, Country, and Pop
@ Hoerskool PJ Olivier
18:30
R100
Bookings lbarnardt@hspjolivier.co.za . Enquiries 0466223322
SATURDAY 23 JULY
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
The Thrift Market
@ LA Café, old Provost, Lucas Avenue
Variety of thrift goods and crafts for sale. Support local businesses and charities.
10:00 – 14:00
Weather permitting!
Contact 0737851024 (only accepts vendors that are existing businesses)
Free entry
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with host, Tristan
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00 – midnight
Free entry
SUNDAY 24 JULY
July Snare Clean-Up
Meet @ Highbridge Road
14:00
Bring wire-cutters, water and sun protection
For more information, join “The Snare Clean_Up Crew Makhanda” Facebook Group.
Free entry
WESSA – How Fossils Are Formed Excursion
By Dr Rose Prevec (Palaeontologist) and Prof Steve Prevec (Geologist)
Meet @ Eden Grove car park, Rhodes University
(Behind the History Museum)
14:15 – 16:30
You will be following, mainly by car, exploring various sites in the area.
Free entry
Dino Miranda (Coast to Coast Tour)
World Music – Mozambican/ Afro, Pop, Rock, Jazz, and Latino
Award winning artist – MMA and Ngoma Mocambique,
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:00 – 19:00
www.dinomiranda.com
Mike 0824773689
R50
MONDAY 25 JULY
Concert Series 3
Musicians from Kingswood College and Victoria Girls’ High School
Combined String Ensemble
VG String Ensemble
KC5 Quintet
and soloists from both schools
@ Kingswood College Chapel, Kingswood College
19:00
Free Entry
TUESDAY 26 JULY
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
WEDNESDAY 27 JULY
Buddhist Meditation Group
Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting
@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)
19:00 – 20:00
Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952
Free entry
THURSDAY 28 JULY
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
COMING SOON:
Monday 1 & Tuesday 2 August – Disney Aladdin JR. Presented by St Andrew’s Preparatory. Musical based on the screenplay @ Memory Hall, Leicester Street. 19:00. Adult: R80 Child: R40
Book your tickets at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfikWwmG3n1mVUQjn2ahds4JtxZCs8HCKqtAiQkX96FwG_TLw/viewform