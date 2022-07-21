What’s on – 23-28 July

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events for these listings.

FRIDAY 22 JULY

Brendan Peyper

Popular, heartthrob Afrikaans singer/ songwriter/ guitarist performs ballads, Sokkie, Country, and Pop

@ Hoerskool PJ Olivier

18:30

R100

Bookings lbarnardt@hspjolivier.co.za . Enquiries 0466223322

SATURDAY 23 JULY

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

The Thrift Market

@ LA Café, old Provost, Lucas Avenue

Variety of thrift goods and crafts for sale. Support local businesses and charities.

10:00 – 14:00

Weather permitting!

Contact 0737851024 (only accepts vendors that are existing businesses)

Free entry

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with host, Tristan

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00 – midnight

Free entry

SUNDAY 24 JULY

July Snare Clean-Up

Meet @ Highbridge Road

14:00

Bring wire-cutters, water and sun protection

For more information, join “The Snare Clean_Up Crew Makhanda” Facebook Group.

Free entry

WESSA – How Fossils Are Formed Excursion

By Dr Rose Prevec (Palaeontologist) and Prof Steve Prevec (Geologist)

Meet @ Eden Grove car park, Rhodes University

(Behind the History Museum)

14:15 – 16:30

You will be following, mainly by car, exploring various sites in the area.

Free entry

Dino Miranda (Coast to Coast Tour)

World Music – Mozambican/ Afro, Pop, Rock, Jazz, and Latino

Award winning artist – MMA and Ngoma Mocambique,

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:00 – 19:00

www.dinomiranda.com

Mike 0824773689

R50

MONDAY 25 JULY

Concert Series 3

Musicians from Kingswood College and Victoria Girls’ High School

Combined String Ensemble

VG String Ensemble

KC5 Quintet

and soloists from both schools

@ Kingswood College Chapel, Kingswood College

19:00

Free Entry

TUESDAY 26 JULY

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

WEDNESDAY 27 JULY

Buddhist Meditation Group

Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting

@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)

19:00 – 20:00

Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952

Free entry

THURSDAY 28 JULY

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

COMING SOON:

Monday 1 & Tuesday 2 August – Disney Aladdin JR. Presented by St Andrew’s Preparatory. Musical based on the screenplay @ Memory Hall, Leicester Street. 19:00. Adult: R80 Child: R40

Book your tickets at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfikWwmG3n1mVUQjn2ahds4JtxZCs8HCKqtAiQkX96FwG_TLw/viewform