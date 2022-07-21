Swallows grab first win in fine fashion against Rosebuds

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Swallows registered their first win in the EPRU SEDRU Regional League in fine fashion with an impressive and dominant 47-16 bonus point win over Rosebuds United at the Albany Sports Ground

on Saturday 9 July.

Rosebuds played to a 20-20 draw in their previous outing against Klipfontein, while Swallows lost against St Mark’s 22-34. Saturday’s encounter was all to play for, as both teams were hungry and eager to get on the winning slate in the closing stages of the competition. A decent crowd came in support at the Albany Ground and witnessed a spectacular contest.

Swallows moved up in first gear with their heavyweights back from injury and were on fire from the onset. It was indeed a brilliant performance by both talented sides as they certainly entertained the enthusiastic crowd. The game was also played in an excellent spirit, and friendships were further forged between these two clubs.

Swallows forwards had the upper hand throughout the game and played as a unit. The home side’s forwards dominated up front and were very clinical in the scrums and lineouts, while their strong ball carriers at the back finished matters off. Rosebuds were decent with ball in hand in open play, and their young backline looked promising at stages. Swallows secured the all-important bonus point try in the first half by scoring four tries and looked set for a big score in the second half.

The second half saw Rosebuds launching a mini comeback but made numerous errors that resulted in Swallows capitalising and scoring points in the process. Repeated infringements by Rosebuds resulted in two penalty tries against them as Swallows claw their way forward to register their first win in the competition. Inside centre Keagan Roberts completed his hat trick of tries in the second half with his bulldozing attacking prowess, while Ivan Agnew finished off a colossal performance on the day. In the end, the Birds’ outfit were too strong for the visitors, and they walked off the field with a remarkable 47-16 bonus point win.

SWALLOWS POINTS:

TRIES: Keagan Roberts (x3), Ivan Agnew, Luciano September, Penalty Tries (x3)

CONVERSION: Jason Henson

PENALTIES: Jason Henson (x2)

Swallows 1st Reserve beat Rosebuds 47-29.

Swallows President Xanephan May was ecstatic after his side’s first win and very proud of his boys. “Our boys stepped up and moved up in first gear. It was a brilliant performance all around from both teams; gifted talent was on display. I am very proud of the boys, and us just going to grow from strength to strength. Our forwards dominated the game, and we played well as a team together. We need to learn to have more patience when we are on the attack,” he said.

The Grocott’s Mail Sport/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match went to the workhorse and livewire Ivan

Agnew. The lanky loose forward/lock was outstanding and produced a magnificent all-round performance on the day. He was all over the show, excellent in the lineouts, very effective at breakdowns ensuring numerous turnovers, physical with ball in hand on attack and defence and also

scored a fine try.