A little Madiba magic at the Little Flower Pre-School

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Pick n Pay family store staff visited Little Flower Pre-School as part of the Mandela Day initiative this week.

They spent 67 minutes with the children and donated groceries to them.

Jon Campbell of Pick n Pay was happy that his business took time off to think about the less fortunate and made a difference in the community.

Speaking on behalf of Little Flower Pre-School, Nomalungelo Mthwalo thanked Pick n Pay for everything they have done for the school and believed it would make a big difference.