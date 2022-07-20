Trending
Makana LFA First Division heating up nicely

By Updated:
Jacaranda Academy in maroon against Young Stars in green and yellow.

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makana LFA First Division games continued last Saturday, with some very interesting results.

New Stream A log leaders Sophia Stars played out to a three-all draw with strugglers Santos FC while Maru academy defeated Young Ones with two unanswered goals. Jacaranda Academy suffered another defeat at the hands of Young Stars when they lost 0-3, while African Spears brought Black Stars down to earth with a narrow one-goal victory and gave them something to think about.

Stream B log leaders Golden Eagles narrowly overcame Vukani Anchors 5-4, Rieby United and Eagles drew 2-2, while Golden brothers edged out Seven Stars 4-3. In the battle of Stream B, strugglers Leceister City thrashed Rising Stars by seven goals to two.

There were no games on Sunday as the LFA hosted a coaching workshop for all local coaches. The battle for promotion is heating up nicely, and football lovers will soon find out who will gain promotion to the premier league.

