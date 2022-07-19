67 minutes at the SPCA

By JENNA KRETZMANN

Over the past weekend, SPCA Makhanda celebrated Nelson Mandela Day by inviting the Makana community to spend their 67 minutes assisting the organisation through volunteer work or donations. To make up for lost time over the past two ‘Covid’ years and provide flexibility to the public, the SPCA decided to host a three-day Mandela Day event, starting Saturday, 16 July.

On 18 July 2022, Nelson Mandela would have turned 104 years old. The coined ‘father of the nation’ was not shy in extending his humanity outside the human race. In 1994, Nelson Mandela was appointed as Patron-in-Chief of the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) until his passing in 2013. “We appreciate our association with this great man who dedicated his life to this country, and we aim to continue his legacy of kindness and perseverance to make this world a better place,” commented local SPCA chairperson Michelle Bradley.

Hosted over one of the warmer winter weekends, the vibrant three-day event was well supported by the public, with Sunday yielding the largest turnouts. Volunteers took turns wriggling with the puppies, grooming the cats, walking the dogs, feeding bunnies and rolling up their sleeves to wash SPCA vehicles. Some of the largest groups in attendance included Rhodes University students from Goldfields, Hilltop 9, De Beers, and Rosa Parks residences and the fourth-year RU Accounting class. In addition, Yolandi Nieuwoudt and Jess Birch of Pam Golding Properties a food and blanket collection drive, which was happily received.

The SPCA was delighted with the overall response from the Makhanda community, and above all, the animals received copious love and attention. Bradley hopes this initiative will encourage visitors to visit the sanctuary and interact with the animals regularly.