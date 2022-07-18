Free Mandela Day eye tests for 150 locals

By TOTO TSARNEBA

Over 150 patients received free eye tests from Dr Davies Eye Clinic in partnership with The EyeStore on Mandela Day on Monday, 18 July – and 130 received prescription spectacles for just R67.

Many of the glasses were fully subsidised through local donations.

Glenville Williams arrived at Dr Davies Eye Clinic at 6 am – number 26 in the queue. A gigantic grin spread across Glenville’s face when was called to enter the clinic.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity, especial because I do not have money to do eye testing,” he said.

Nomhle Gqola from Fingo Village was happy for her 16-year-old daughter, whose spectacles were upgraded. “My child was struggling a lot,” she said.

Maureen Geswendt was number 49 in the queue. “I am happy to see Dr Davies practising the spirit of Ubuntu in 2022.” She said she hoped Dr Davies’s team could do this yearly.

Bongiwe Mvemve from Fingo Village said she discovered when she was doing her learner’s license that she had a problem with her eyesight. “I could not afford them when they are offered at their normal price – it will be my first time getting my own spectacles even when I knew years back that I needed them,” she said.

“I am forever grateful for this opportunity. But, especially for my sister, who has been going to public hospitals trying to get some spectacles because she cannot see properly. Finally, she will get some. She even went to some hospitals in Port Elizabeth for eye testing without winning, and her prayers are answered today,” Mvemve said.

Another 90 patients were booked for later clinic dates at a discounted rate. Dr Davies would love locals to still donate R67 to this cause so that someone in need can get their glasses for free:

Bank details are:

Standard Bank

Account number: 082039445

Branch code: 050917

Ref: Dr Davies Clinic Outreach

The queue outside Dr Davies Optomotrists in Bathurst Street snakes into Queen Street on Mandela Day morning. Photo: Jackie Grove

Seeing is believing. A patient’s eyes are tested for free by a Dr Davies Eye Clinic optometrist on Mandela Day, Monday 18 July. Photo: Jackie Grove