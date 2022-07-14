River rescuing children revel in their new playground

By ESTE COETZEE

After a few sweaty days wearing gloves and gumboots, the Nombulelo High School’s Interact Club and a group of Makhanda children celebrated the opening of their new playground near Kuyasa Special Needs School between Evans Street and the Matyana River.

River rescuing childing delight in their reward. Photo: Este Coetzee

The playground slide sponsored by visitors from the Flourish Foundation in the USA. Photo: Este Coetzee

It all started with the children deciding to put on gumboots and gloves to help the champions of River Rescue clean the Matyana river – and they were given swings as a token of appreciation.

After a group of visitors from the Flourish Foundation in the USA found out about these hardworking children, they decided to sponsor them with a slide which was something that the children wanted.