RUCE delivers digital study materials to Amakhala matrics

Thandiswa Nqowana (right) from RUCE's Vulindlela programme delivers SD cards to Grade 12 learners living on the Amakhala Game Reserve 40 km west of Makhanda. Photo: supplied

Last week, Rhodes University Community Engagement (RUCE) partnered with Amakhala Game Reserve to provide SD cards to the Grade 12 learners who live in the communities of Amakhala.

These SD cards contain study materials, including subject-specific study guides, videos explaining concepts and past exam papers. The learners will use the SD cards on their phones to study and prepare for their final exams.

The SD card campaign is a Vul’Indlela initiative which began during the Covide-19 pandemic when learners were required to learn remotely. The campaign has provided matric learners in several local no-fee paying schools in Makhanda with SD cards loaded with study material by Vul’Indlela volunteers.

